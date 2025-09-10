UK joins international scramble to bring ocean protection treaty into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have triggered the parliamentary process required to ratify a “landmark” treaty, amid efforts to protect delicate ecosystems in the high seas.

Sharks, whales and sea turtles are among species thought to be in line for bolstered protections in international waters.

By laying the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Bill, the UK has joined the multinational scramble to bring the treaty into force, which can only happen once 60 countries ratify it and become legally bound by it.

“Unsustainable fishing, global warming, pollution all threaten to deplete the marine biodiversity we all value and rely upon,” Foreign Office minister Seema Malhotra said.

“The UK was one of the first countries to sign up to the BBNJ agreement when it was adopted after over a decade of talks.

“Today, we begin the journey to ratifying this landmark treaty, and ensuring our ocean can thrive in the years to come.”

The “High Seas Treaty”, once in force, will give parties the ability to set up and manage “area-based management tools, including marine protected areas”.

They will have to “co-operate under this agreement for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction”, and “shall promote international co-operation in marine scientific research”.

Water minister Emma Hardy said: “Our ocean and all the precious life in it face irreversible destruction from overfishing and runaway pollution.”

She added the treaty will “help protect 30% of the ocean by 2030”.

Rod Downie, chief adviser for polar and oceans at WWF-UK (the World Wide Fund for Nature), described the Government’s move as “hugely welcome progress”.

He added: “This is a landmark global treaty which will help to protect marine life in vast areas of international waters from the combined threats of overfishing, climate change and pollution – and contribute towards the Government’s goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.”

Ariana Densham, Greenpeace UK’s head of oceans, said the move was “very welcome” but warned that the timing meant “the UK will now be chasing the leading group of ratifying countries”.

According to the High Seas Alliance’s treaty tracker, at least 56 countries have already ratified it.

Ms Densham said: “It is more vital than ever that the treaty is signed into UK law by the end of the year.

“The Government can then show global leadership by putting forward ambitious proposals to fully protect huge areas of the ocean, including the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic.

“The High Seas Treaty has the power to create the largest network of global marine sanctuaries in history, shielding over a third of the ocean from destructive activities, like industrial fishing and oil drilling, and allowing biodiversity to recover and wildlife to thrive.”