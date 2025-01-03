Undersea wilderness ‘lost’ in Scotland’s coastal waters, conservationists warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland’s coastal waters have “lost” their undersea wilderness, local conservationists have warned.

Nature restoration projects across Scotland’s Highlands and islands are responding to years of unsustainable fishing practices and other human-driven impacts.

Seawilding, a charity based in Ardfern on the west coast is developing methods to restore seagrass beds and native European oyster populations, which create structure on the seabed that provides habitats to other species, captures carbon and filters seawater.

These species have suffered big declines in UK coastal waters following decades of industrial fishing practices, dredging, pollution, sea temperature rise, and even clearance for beach swimmers.

Philip Price, communications outreach officer at Seawilding, said the sea is “empty” compared to what there likely was 40 years ago.

“It would have been like the ancient forests covering Scotland. It would have been that level of wilderness under the sea,” he said.

“I think that’s the thing you realise really quickly when you start working underwater. We’ve lost the wilderness undersea. It’s gone.

“It’s a very flat monoculture now and that’s as a result of pollution.”

Seawilding is currently trialling different methods that could help to re-establish self-sustaining seagrass beds and oyster populations but is yet to cement a process that can be scaled.

“We’re working in a really new sphere of restoration and we haven’t cracked it yet,” Mr Price said.

Challenges have included low survival rates, adverse weather conditions, and a recent dry-up in the supply of baby oysters, which has stalled the work at a time when the conservationists need to be reintroducing up to a million a year to make a difference.

“That has to be the end game,” Mr Price said. “It’s an imbalanced ecosystem. You haven’t got all your things in place that protect these oysters yet – like your high levels of predation on the predators or your complex reef structure that protects them so that’s all got to take time – so you’ve got to be ambitious.”

This is Seawilding’s “big cry at the moment to the powers at be”, he said, adding that restoration work “can’t be frittering around the edges anymore”.

Further north up the coast, local campaigners in the hamlet of Arnisdale near Skye also said wild fish numbers and marine biodiversity has plummeted over the last few decades.

The community group Friends of Loch Hourn (FOLH) blame the decline in part on salmon fish farming by the company Mowi in the loch.

They fought against Mowi’s planning application to expand the farm but ultimately lost.

Member and former fisherman, Peter Carr, who has lived in the community for decades, said: “We’ve got a problem out there.

“It looks beautiful out there (but) what’s happening underneath? Some of us have seen it first hand.”

It comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between industry advocates and environmental campaigners.

Sector leaders argue for fish farming’s importance to jobs and the wider Scottish economy, while claiming the companies minimise any environmental impact and meet regulatory standards.

But critics have maintained concerns over poor welfare standards on farms and their damage to surrounding ecosystems.

They have also long accused government and regulators of bowing to industry pressure and failing to prevent this harm.

Fears have recently heightened over young wild Atlantic salmon swimming through growing clouds of sea lice spreading from the fish farms, leaving them covered and depleting their energy as they migrate from the ocean to swim up freshwater rivers into the Highlands to breed.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified the species as endangered due to factors like climate change, thermal stress and reduced oxygen levels in water, but also ecological threats posed by commercial fish farming.

Mr Carr said: “The last thing you want is this additional pressure here that can just tip the balance and totally wipe them up.”

Mick Simpson, a muscle farmer and FOLH member said salmon and sea trout used to be a regular food source for locals 40 years ago before the fish farms arrived.

“They were easily caught and put on the table,” he said. “It’s kind of impossible now – even with sea trout which is very noticeable.”

The local activists also claim to have seen dead fish being pumped from freshwater in well boats following attempts to treat amoebic gill disease and have criticised the use of “toxic” insecticides like azamethiphos used to tackle lice.

To support their planning objection, the group worked with the Highland and Islands Environment Foundation (HIEF) to commission a University of Strathclyde modelling project that showed how pesticides and sea lice could spread from the fish farm into the loch, into the path of migrating wild Atlantic salmon and other species.

They claimed modelling from regulators and the industry itself have failed to capture the scale of the problem and potential for damage.

But after losing the planning battle, Mr Simpson said the group are now “deflated” and feel their voices have ultimately been sidelined by the authorities.

“We’re really up against it until they don’t make a profit,” Mr Carr added.

A Mowi spokesperson disputed the claim of there being evidence to support the allegation of environmental damage caused to the marine environment by its fish farm at Loch Hourn.

[/caption]

“Loch Hourn has proven to be an operationally productive and environmentally compliant farm,” they said.

“The welfare of our fish is at the heart of what we do. It is also our business model. Healthy fish that grow to optimum levels are highly sought after all over the world.”

The company said it monitors lice levels closely and employs “many management tools” to control the levels of sea lice on fish, including freshwater baths and has invested in sea lice modelling, research, vaccines, new technology and new techniques to ensure salmon have the “best possible care”.

Mowi also disputed the claim that fish health medicines, like azamethiphos, cause toxic effects to marine species, calling it “a false and frequently promoted narrative by opponents of fish farming which has no scientific basis”.