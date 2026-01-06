Public invited to have their say on reintroduction of lynx to Highlands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People living in the north of Scotland are being invited to have their say on the potential reintroduction of lynx to the Highlands.

A group of rewilding charities say reintroducing the wild felines could bring significant benefits to the region.

A licence would be required from the government agency NatureScot before any scheme could go ahead.

However, the Scottish Government has said it does not intend to allow the reintroduction of lynx or other “large carnivores” in the foreseeable future.

More than 40 events are planned to take place in the Highlands and Moray as part of a programme of public engagement starting on January 26.

The Lynx to Scotland partnership has been assessing how a potential reintroduction scheme could work since 2020.

They say the region could support up to 250 lynx, which would pose no threat to people and prey on deer.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of the charity Trees for Life, said: “Northern Scotland can support a thriving population of lynx, but social acceptance is just as important – so, we are exploring in detail how people feel about bringing back this important missing native species.”

The charity was involved in reintroducing beavers to the Highlands in November and wants to carry out similar schemes for red squirrels and a breed of cattle called the tauros.

Any reintroduction of lynx would begin with about 20 of the cats, before numbers are increased.

Lynx were native to the area but driven to extinction several hundred years ago.

Lisa Chilton, chief executive of the charity Scotland: The Big Picture, said: “Scotland has lost more of its native wildlife than almost any other country.

“Reintroducing lynx could help restore balance and breathe new life into Highland and Moray landscapes, but it would be essential to do this in a considered, responsible way that addresses questions and concerns.”

Some 89,000 households will receive mail about the proposals in January.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise the role that reintroductions of native species can play in nature restoration but any proposed reintroduction would require significant consultation, ensuring the views of those who would be most affected by any species reintroduction are fully taken in to account.

“While we do not intend to reintroduce lynx or any other large carnivores in the foreseeable future, because of the potential for negative impacts on farms and rural communities, we support the targeted reintroduction of beaver populations where appropriate.”