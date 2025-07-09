Sewage spills and sea winds may send microplastics into coastal cities – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A combination of sewage overflows and coastal winds could be sending billions of airborne microplastic particles into the world’s coastal towns and cities, a new study suggests.

Scientists analysed existing records on two years of combined sewer overflows into Plymouth Sound in Devon.

They then looked at same-day and long-term meteorological and satellite data to assess how often conditions for aerosolisation – the transfer of particles from water to air – occurred.

They found that on 178 days within the two-year period, sewage spills from land to sea coincided with winds of at least 6.5 metres per second (23.4km/h) pushing back to shore and towards Plymouth.

This could have resulted in microplastics and nanoplastics known to be discharged through sewage spills being lifted from the sea.

According to the meteorological data this could have happened during almost 1,600 hours (10%) of the period studied.

Once there, the airborne particles could have been breathed in by local residents, with an increasing and emerging body of research suggesting microplastics can have a range of detrimental effects on human health.

By examining satellite data, the scientists also found river plumes coincident with sewage spills detectable up to around 10km offshore, with a significant degradation in coastal water clarity during late autumn and early winter over the past decade. These months coincided with peak spill months.

The study was conducted by experts in marine science, human health and big data from the University of Plymouth and Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

It draws together existing research which highlighted the presence of microplastics in sewage overspills, and the role of the wind in picking up and transporting sea spray and sea foam into the air and onto land.

The researchers say that with thousands of cities in the UK and worldwide still using combined sewer systems, their findings suggest coastal spills may serve as a plausible and previously overlooked source of airborne microplastics.

Lead author Dr Lauren Biermann, from the University of Plymouth, said: “Increasingly, I have been reading separate studies about incredibly high concentrations of microplastics and nanoplastics in sewage spills, how winds are stripping microplastics and nanoplastics from the ocean surface into the air, and the negative impacts of ingested or inhaled microplastics and nanoplastics on human health.

“Our study is the first to make the connection between water pollution and air quality and raises the question about potential health risks.”

Based on their theoretical findings, the research team has called for further investigation into any links between sewage spills, air quality and any potential risks to human health.

They have also recommended future scientific studies integrate air quality monitoring with assessments of coastal water quality so as to better understand potential exposure pathways.

Dr David Moffat, from the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, said: “There has always been a gap between the amount of microplastics we believed were being deposited in the oceans, and the concentrations that were observed by ship-based measurements.

“We think we have finally worked out why, and the impacts on human health are concerning.”

Professor Clive Sabel, from the University of Plymouth, added: “The health implications of this work are important.

“Inhaled microplastics can cross into our blood streams and from there can accumulate in organs such as our brains and livers.

“We need legislation to force our UK water supply companies to remove microplastics from our waste water systems.”

– The study, The theoretical role of the wind in aerosolising microplastics and nanoplastics from coastal combined sewer overflows, is published in the journal Scientific Reports.