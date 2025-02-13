Solar farms managed for nature could increase benefits for wildlife – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Solar farms managed with nature in mind across arable-dominated landscapes could increase benefits for birds and other wildlife, a study suggests.

Research from the RSPB and the University of Cambridge, published on Wednesday in the journal Bird Study, explored two types of solar farms in the East Anglian Fens.

These included solar farms with a mix of habitats supported by hedgerows, no grazing sheep and no grass cutting, and farms that are intensively managed with a simpler associated habitat.

Delivering a future that safeguards nature, tackles climate change, ensures food security and resilient farm businesses, and enables sustainable development is the only sensible path Beccy Speight, RSPB

The scientists first found a greater number of bird species and individual birds per hectare on solar farms compared with surrounding arable land.

But they also discovered that biodiversity numbers varied dramatically depending on how the solar farms are managed.

Those with a greater mix of habitats, managed specifically for nature co-benefits, had nearly three times as many birds compared with adjacent arable land.

Mixed habitat solar farms also had the highest abundance of threatened bird species, such as corn bunting, yellowhammer and linnet, with numbers significantly higher than both the simple habitat solar sites and arable land.

It comes as the Government holds a consultation on how England’s finite land can meet the escalating and sometimes competing demands of food security, clean energy, nature restoration and new homes.

The land use framework is intended to act as a guide for planning authorities and land managers making decisions on whether areas should be best used for food production, clean energy infrastructure, reservoirs, roads, woodlands or housing.

Much of the new solar capacity is likely to be sited on agricultural land in lowland England, which contains relatively high densities of farmland bird species, many of which are already under pressure and have declining populations.

While more land is devoted to solar power to help meet the UK’s goal of net zero by 2050, its rollout has received opposition from some quarters who believe it should be used for agriculture, or that the panels could be damaging to nature.

The results of this study suggest that solar farms managed well for nature could make an important contribution and could provide relief from the effects of agricultural intensification on these species and other wildlife in the surrounding landscape Dr Joshua Copping, RSPB and lead author of study

The researchers argued that new farms should not be located in areas of ecological risk, nature-protected sites and other sites that are important for rare or declining species, as these continue to be vital refuges for wildlife and restoring such sites is crucial for meeting the Government’s legally binding nature recovery targets.

They also said solar farms do not pose a threat to national food security, especially when built on low or moderate grade agricultural land.

But they argued the findings show solar farms in arable-dominated landscapes that are managed for nature could provide biodiversity benefits as part of mixed-use landscapes.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said: “Delivering a future that safeguards nature, tackles climate change, ensures food security and resilient farm businesses, and enables sustainable development is the only sensible path.

“This research shows that it is possible to balance competing needs.”

Dr Joshua Copping, conservation scientist at the RSPB and lead author of the study, said: “With lots of demands on UK land, finding ways and space to reverse the long-term declines in a range of farmland birds is challenging.

“Species such as corn bunting, linnet and yellowhammer have seen their populations dwindle and finding ways to help them is critical for their long-term survival.

Our study shows that if you manage solar energy production in a certain way, not only are you providing clean energy but benefiting biodiversity Dr Catherine Waite, Cambridge University and study co-author

“The results of this study suggest that solar farms managed well for nature could make an important contribution and could provide relief from the effects of agricultural intensification on these species and other wildlife in the surrounding landscape.”

Dr Catherine Waite, researcher at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the study, said: “With the combined climate and biodiversity crises, using land efficiently is crucial.

“Our study shows that if you manage solar energy production in a certain way, not only are you providing clean energy but benefiting biodiversity.”

The RSPB called for a “strategic and spatial approach to planning for renewable energy” to ensure solar farms are built in low areas of risk for nature, adding that the current land use framework consultation is an “important step forward”.