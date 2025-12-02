European flat oysters ‘thriving’ in Firth of Forth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A project to restore European flat oysters to their natural habitat in the Firth of Forth has seen one oyster double its expected growth size.

A three-year project to restore the species which had collapsed to the brink of extinction began last year, when mature European flat oysters were deployed across four sites in the Firth of Forth, with 46,780 oysters distributed since 2023.

European flat oysters were classified as “collapsed” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Ecosystems criteria due to over-farming and poor water quality.

The oysters were sourced from the Loch Ryan Oyster Fishery, in a project involving Heriot-Watt University, the Marine Conservation Society, the World Wildlife Foundation and the Scottish Seabird Centre.

Monitoring by the Heriot-Watt scientific dive team as part of the Restoration Forth project has shown an average survival rate of around 88%.

It will be left in place for a further two years and ecological benefits cited included carbon storage and water filtering.

Dr Naomi Kennon from Heriot-Watt University said: “These latest results from our monitoring are very exciting.

“It’s a huge boost to everyone who has been involved in the project, from the volunteers cleaning the oysters ahead of deployment, to the team involved in ‘scattering’ them into the Forth.

“One oyster has grown 2.1cm in one year, which is hugely promising. In good environmental conditions we would expect growth of 1cm a year.

“Oysters are incredible underwater engineers, they filter water, store carbon and enhance biodiversity by providing shelter for countless marine species.

“We’re a long way off from the millions of oysters that once thrived in these waters, but these results are promising and show the value of restoration work.”

Caitlin Godfrey from Marine Conservation Society said: “We’re thrilled to see such a high survival rate among the oysters in their new home.

“This success is only possible thanks to the incredible support from volunteers, local communities, and partners who share our vision for ocean recovery.

“These oysters aren’t just surviving – they’re thriving, laying the groundwork for a healthier marine ecosystem and a brighter future for our seas.

“It’s an inspiring step forward in restoring hero species that protect and purify our ocean.”