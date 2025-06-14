Red Arrows make history with sustainable fuel flypast for King’s birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Red Arrows made history when they used sustainable fuel and vegetable oil for their flypast over London for The King’s birthday.

Jets from the world-famous aerobatic display team were powered by a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, and used the vegetable oil to produce their trademark vapour trails.

It follows groundbreaking trials by RAF engineers and logisticians.

All nine of the team’s British-built Hawk fast-jets were topped up with a high-ratio blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the team’s home base of RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, before they set off, in what is thought to be a world’s first.

The flypast is also thought to be the first time a renewable biofuel – known as hydrotreated vegetable oil – has been used to produce vapour trails.

Charles has been championing sustainability and climate action since before he ascended the throne.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was not involved in the decision but was “delighted” because he has been encouraging use of the fuel on royal flights where practical and hopes the example will lead to wider use across the aviation sector.

Squadron leader Andy King, the Red Arrows’ senior engineering officer who led the project, said: “Ever since the Red Arrows’ first display in 1965, the team has aimed to inspire future generations and represent the best of British. Using this technology is the latest example of our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“The flypast for His Majesty The King is the perfect opportunity to showcase this innovation.

“The vibrant vapour trails that we generate is what sets the Red Arrows apart and so to be the first aerobatic team in the world to move to a fully sustainable option is really exciting.”

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, said: “The iconic Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams and by adopting a more environmentally friendly sustainable aviation fuel, the Royal Air Force is blazing a trail as part of our work to combat climate change.”

The Red Arrows’ 2025 season runs until October, with 60 shows planned across the UK and mainland Europe.