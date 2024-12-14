Power returned to all homes after Storm Darragh
National Grid said teams would be in the hardest hit areas in the coming days, completing repairs.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Power has been returned to all homes that suffered outages during Storm Darragh after the “biggest restoration effort ever”.
Some people faced nearly a week without electricity, after strong winds caused widespread power cuts last weekend.
As of Thursday, more than 2,000 homes in South Wales and the South West region were still without power.
On Saturday, National Grid said all customers were now back on supply.
Roisin Quinn, field operations director for the National Grid, said: “This week has seen the biggest restoration effort ever on our network after the severe impacts of Storm Darragh.
“I would like to thank (customers) for their patience and understanding while we have worked round the clock to repair damage.
“Teams will be in the hardest hit areas for the coming days completing repairs and supporting customers, but our network is now operating under normal conditions.”
Iwan Ward, councillor for Boncath, Clydau and Manordeifi in Pembrokeshire, said earlier this week that the issue had left some without access to a phone, cooker or heating.
Mr Ward criticised the National Grid for “dangling carrots in front us” after residents were promised power would return sooner.