Majority think UK ‘not prepared’ for floods and other climate impacts – poll

More than three-quarters of people think the UK is not prepared to deal with flooding and the other extreme weather driven by climate change, a survey has found.

Polling suggests flooding is seen as by far the most pressing impact of climate change for the UK, followed by rising seas and coastal erosion, threats to wildlife, severe storms and food shortages.

And just one in six people feel the country is making good progress in adapting to the risks posed by rising global temperatures, according to the survey for Climate Barometer, which tracks public opinion on climate change.

Climate Barometer’s co-director Niall McLoughlin warned that the public “doesn’t think the UK is prepared”, and said the Government must work closely across society to empower people to prepare for the climate risks that are taking hold.

The survey of 2,001 people by YouGov was undertaken in late October ahead of major winter storms which have brought repeated flooding to the country in the past few months.

It found 78% believed the UK was not prepared to deal with climate change impacts including extreme weather, and a quarter of those quizzed (26%) thought the UK was not prepared “at all” to deal with climate impacts.

Just 16% thought the UK was making good progress on adapting to the risks posed by climate change impacts, while two-fifths (39%) did not, and 45% were on the fence.

Flooding topped the list of impacts the UK had to deal with, in a question asked of 985 respondents, with 68% naming it as among the most pressing climate change-related issues to tackle.

This polling shows that the British public do not feel confident about the progress the UK is making in terms of adapting to climate change impacts and extreme weather Niall McLoughlin, Climate Barometer

Sea level rise and coastal erosion was flagged by 45%, with the same number raising concerns about loss of species, habitats and threats of extinction, while 44% said severe storms were among the most pressing impacts and 43% thought the UK had to deal with food shortages and insecurity.

Dr McLoughlin said: “This polling shows that the British public do not feel confident about the progress the UK is making in terms of adapting to climate change impacts and extreme weather.

“Simply put, the public doesn’t think the UK is prepared.”

And he warned: “Many will be aware of the high levels of public support in the UK for renewable energy to tackle climate change, but it’s also crucial to take into account the public sentiment around preparedness for impacts – which highlights a sense of urgency to go faster and do more.

“The Government must now work closely with all parts of society – including local communities, healthcare professionals, and businesses across the country to empower people in the UK to prepare for the range of climate risks that are taking hold.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Flooding this winter has shown there is much more work needed to be done to protect communities from the devastating impact it leaves behind.

“That’s why we are taking action now – investing £2.4 billion over the next two years to build and maintain flood defences, which will protect homes and businesses across the country.”