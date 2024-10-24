Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



At least 24 people were killed in the Philippines after a tropical storm caused widespread flooding and landslides.

Tropical Storm Trami lashed northeastern parts of the country on Wednesday, striking the province of Isabela and continues to sweep across Luzon, has left many areas submerged.

Videos showed the flood sweeping away cars and villagers trapped on rooftops as authorities scrambled for motorboats to rescue.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Bicol region, where flash floods inundated Naga city.

Thousands have been rescued, but many more await evacuation, as authorities are struggling to reach stranded villagers due to flooded roads and blocked pathways.

"We can't rescue them all at once because there are so many... We're looking for ways to deliver food and water to those who were trapped but could not be evacuated right away,” Brig General Andre Dizon told The Associated Press.

The government’s disaster-mitigation agency said more than two million people were affected by the storm, including 75,400 villagers who were displaced from their homes and are sheltering on safer ground.