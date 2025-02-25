Possible squirrelpox reported further north than previous cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being urged to be vigilant after reports of possible cases of a virus lethal to red squirrels further north than before.

Members of the public have twice reported seeing lethargic and sick looking red squirrels in or near Mine Wood in Bridge of Allan near Stirling, raising concerns the animals could have squirrelpox.

The squirrelpox virus is carried by grey squirrels and while it does not affect them it can rapidly be lethal when passed to red squirrels.

The first known outbreak of the virus in Scotland was in 2007 near Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, and in spring last year the first death from squirrelpox of a red squirrel north of the central belt was confirmed in Dunfermline, Fife.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust partnership project Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels is now asking people living in the Bridge of Allan area to be vigilant and take key preventative actions.

Programme manager Gail Turney said: “We are concerned regarding this latest news and are extremely grateful to those members of the public who have brought it to our attention.

“We don’t know for certain what these squirrels may be suffering from as red squirrels can be affected by a number of illnesses, especially during the winter, but as a precaution we are now asking all those living in Bridge of Allan to take immediate action and protect the local red population by taking in all wildlife feeders for the next month to help prevent any possible spread of disease.

“We are also asking the local community to keep a close eye out for, and take photos of, any sick or dead red squirrels in the area and email these over to us at squirrels@scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk.”

Symptoms include ulcers, scabs and weeping lesions on the face, paws and genitalia, all of which can prevent red squirrels from eating, drinking or moving.

The virus is usually fatal within two weeks and an outbreak can cause local populations to crash.

Since 2007 the disease has occurred in various red squirrel populations across southern Scotland.

The country’s red squirrel population is under threat from the spread of invasive non-native grey squirrels, which were first introduced to the UK from North America by the Victorians.

As well as carrying the squirrelpox virus, grey squirrels also out-compete the smaller reds in the search for food and habitat.

Greys have displaced red squirrels in most of England and Wales and around 80% of the UK’s total remaining population is now found in Scotland.

Although squirrelpox is not considered harmful to humans, anyone who sees a sick red squirrel is advised not to approach it and contact the project immediately for advice.