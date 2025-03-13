Fire on oil tanker involved in North Sea collision is out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire on an oil tanker involved in a crash in the North Sea has gone out, three days after the collision.

Container ship Solong struck the Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning.

Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said there were “no visible signs of smoke or flame”.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said on Wednesday that “small pockets of fire” continued to burn onboard the Solong.

Grainy thermal camera footage showed the container ship speeding towards the stationary oil tanker before smashing into it, sending a massive fireball into the air.

A sailor from the container ship is missing and presumed dead.

Its 59-year-old Russian captain was arrested by Humberside Police on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

US-based maritime news website gCaptain reported it was told by a US official at the White House that foul play had not been ruled out.

UK transport minister Mike Kane told MPs something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen but there was “no evidence” of foul play.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), which will lead the safety probe into the incident, said the Solong “altered course” at around 1.30am on Monday, as it passed to the east of Longstone lighthouse, on to “a heading of approximately 150 degrees” – which is a south-east direction.

The crash happened eight hours and 17 minutes later.

The ship was travelling at about 16.4 knots, the MAIB added, the equivalent land speed for which is 18.9mph.

Container ships typically travel at 16-24 knots.

A team of inspectors was immediately deployed, and inquiries have focused on gathering witness accounts and obtaining digital data, the MAIB said.

Solong frequently travelled between Grangemouth in Scotland and Rotterdam and regularly used the route it took on the day of the collision, a statement added.

“Thirty-six crew from both vessels were recovered but tragically one member of crew from Solong remains unaccounted for,” the MAIB said.

“As well as continuing to gather witness accounts, further investigation work will look to establish the navigational practices onboard both vessels, the manning and fatigue management, the condition and maintenance of the vessels involved, and the environmental conditions at the time.”

Port state control (PSC) inspection documents show the Solong failed steering-related safety checks in July last year.

Irish officials deemed the “emergency steering position communications/compass reading” was “not readable”.

This was among 10 deficiencies highlighted during the inspection of the Portuguese vessel in Dublin.

Other issues included alarms being “inadequate”, survival craft “not properly maintained”, and fire doors “not as required”.

Another PSC inspection by Scottish authorities at Grangemouth in October found two deficiencies with the Solong.

A salvage plan for both ships is being developed.

Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which was “ruptured” when it was struck.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

Aerial surveillance flights on Wednesday did not identify any pollution on the surface of the water, the coastguard said.