No containers of sodium cyanide on North Sea crash vessel, owner says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are no containers of sodium cyanide onboard a ship involved in a crash in the North Sea, its owner said.

Shipping company Ernst Russ said Solong has empty containers previously used to transport the “hazardous chemical”.

There were fears the Portuguese vessel was carrying sodium cyanide when it collided with tanker Stena Immaculate on Monday morning.

Ernst Russ said in a statement: “We are able to confirm that there are no containers onboard ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported.

“There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.”

Transport minister Mike Kane said the fire on Stena Immaculate “appears to be extinguished”, but Solong “continues to burn”.

He told MPs: “Although they became attached to each other during the collision, the Solong broke free of the Stena Immaculate late last night and began drifting southwards.

“Modelling suggests that should the Solong remain afloat, it’ll remain clear of land for the next few hours.

“The assessment of His Majesty’s Coastguard is, however, that it is unlikely the vessel will remain afloat.

“Tugboats are in the vicinity to ensure that the Solong remains away from the coast and to respond as the situation develops.”

Efforts to find a missing crew member from Salong ended on Monday night after “an extensive search”.

Mr Kane said the Government’s “working assumption” is one crew member from Solong has died, after a search and rescue operation was ended on Monday night when “the chances of their survivalhad unfortunately significantly diminished”.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the sailor’s loved ones at this time.”

The maritime company managing Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and an unknown quantity of Jet A-1 fuel to be released.

Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks when it was struck.

At least one tank “was ruptured”, according to the company.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

CBS News in the US reported that an American man who said he was among the crew on Stena Immaculate described how Solong “came from out of the blue”, and it appeared no-one was on its bridge when the crash happened.

Ship tracking website VesselFinder shows the tanker had departed from a port in the Peloponnese region of Greece and was heading towards Hull, while Solong was sailing to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

His Majesty’s Coastguard said in a statement that “safety vessels and other vessels with firefighting capabilities are still on scene with more arriving today”.

It went on: “An exclusion zone of 1km radius has been put in place around both vessels.

“The Counter Pollution and Salvage Team is assessing the situation and is developing a plan ready for implementation as soon as the situation allows.”

The statement added that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed that air quality at ground level is “currently within normal levels for the weather conditions”, and the UK Health Security Agency has advised that any public health risk on shore is “currently deemed to be very low”.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will meet Maritime and Coastguard Agency chief executive Virginia McVea later on Tuesday to discuss the latest situation and response.

Helen Jay, the National Trust’s senior national consultant for coast said teams were keeping a lookout along the north-east and east of England coastline for visible signs of pollution affecting seabirds, sea life and the coast itself.

She said: “Any pollution incident can have a devastating impact on our wildlife and this is a vital time for many migratory birds as they return to our shores for the breeding season such as puffins, terns and gannets as well as marine life including seals, dolphins, fish and harbour porpoise.”

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “With many designated areas for environmental protection around the coastline, a spill from the container ship or the tanker could be devasting for this much-loved wildlife.

“While tanker accidents are rare around the British coast the potential harm can be enormous. The sooner we make the transition to clean energy the better, for the health of us all and the planet.”