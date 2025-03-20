Cleaning plastic from beaches after sea collision could take weeks, says council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An operation to remove plastic pellets which have washed up on Norfolk beaches following a ship collision in the North Sea could take weeks, a council has said.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council said it began its operation on Wednesday and is initially focusing on a stretch of beaches between Holme-next-the-Sea and Old Hunstanton.

Thousands of plastic “nurdles” were washed into the sea on March 10 when the container ship Solong crashed into the anchored tanker Stena Immaculate about 12 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire, leaving one man missing, presumed dead.

The pellets later began to appear on beaches around The Wash, especially in north Norfolk, causing concern among conservation groups.

Although the nurdles are not toxic they are a risk to wildlife if ingested.

On Thursday, the council said all of the plastic along the initial stretch has been pushed back so it does not wash back out to sea.

It said an all-terrain vehicle will be used to access the beach and remove the larger pieces.

A team, which includes a beachmaster and seven operational council staff, is focusing initially on removing the larger burnt pieces of plastic from the beaches as the coastguard has been removing suspended nurdles from the water, it added.

A spokesman said: “The team will move from beach to beach to clear up as much of the waste as possible from local beaches.

“Please bear with us as this clean-up operation will likely take a few weeks and further waste might wash up during that time.”

Councillor Sandra Squire, cabinet member for environment and coastal, said: “Our priority as a council is to clean up this plastic pollution from our beaches for people and wildlife.

“We ask that residents and visitors who are enjoying our beaches continue to take care with anything that you come across on the beach.

“Our clean-up team are wearing gloves and using litter pickers as a reasonable precaution because they’re handling waste.”

Ms Squire said: “Don’t touch any nurdles you find. We are doing regular beach surveys of the beaches in our area to identify areas that need cleaning.”

The National Trust said nurdles have begun to appear on Brancaster Beach, in Norfolk, and the RSPB confirmed they have washed up at the charity’s reserve at nearby Titchwell.

Fidra, the anti-pollution charity which runs The Great Nurdle Hunt, called the release of the pellets an “environmental crisis”.

It said: “Nurdles can leach, transport and adsorb harmful chemicals and pathogens in the environment creating a toxic cocktail, while microplastic fragments released as nurdles age can enter human and animal tissues disrupting their function.

“England’s east coast is home to a diverse range of marine and birdlife, with multiple crucial protected areas located along the coastline, with The Wash identified as an internationally important conservation area and home to diverse wildlife.

“Nurdle pollution poses a major risk to wildlife along this coastline and beyond.”

The company which owns the Solong has said that no containers holding plastic nurdles are thought to have been lost over the side of the ship.

It said the pellets are believed to have been released from some of the smaller containers during the intense fires which took a week to bring under control.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said the Solong and Stena Immaculate remain stable and salvage operations are continuing.

Mr O’Callaghan said the coastguard is supporting local authorities with nurdle retrieval in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

He said the maritime incident has moved into the recovery phase and has now been downgraded from a major incident.

But he added: “HM Coastguard will however continue to support the salvage and multiagency retrieval operations while keeping the overall situation under review.”

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the collision but a sailor from the Solong – named as 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia – is missing and presumed dead.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody.