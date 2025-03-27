Minister pledges to uncover causes of Heathrow and North Sea incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heidi Alexander has paid tribute to crews who responded to the North Sea ship collision earlier this month and a power outage which shut down Heathrow Airport last week.

The Transport Secretary said at the despatch box that “no stone should be left unturned identifying the causes of the incidents”.

She told the Commons on Wednesday: “I’d like to put on record my thanks to all those involved in responding to the major incidents we have seen unfold on land and sea in recent weeks.

“The collisions of vessels in the North Sea and the fire at the electricity substation serving Heathrow have caused disruption and distress.

“I’m pleased that recovery has been swift and I am clear that no stone should be left unturned in identifying the causes of the incidents, nor in learning lessons for the future.”

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by Heathrow Airport’s closure last week, when the London hub suffered a power outage after a fire at a nearby electricity substation.

Ms Alexander revealed earlier this week that Heathrow had asked former Labour transport secretary Ruth Kelly to review the airport’s “internal resilience”.

On March 10, the Solong collided with the anchored tanker Stena Immaculate about 12 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire, leaving one man missing, presumed dead.

Plastic pellets, called nurdles, have been found on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire following the collision.