Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New York City officials on Monday announced the first drought warning in over two decades, as the city struggles with a “historic” lack of precipitation that’s leaving reservoirs below their typical levels.

"Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it’s what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday. “We need New Yorkers to continue to save water too, so we can water our parks and fill our pools this coming summer.”

The warning, a classification below a full-on drought emergency, means city agencies will limit washing their vehicles, close illegally opened fire hydrants, survey plumbing leaks, and limit water going to artificial ponds and lakes, among other changes.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to take voluntary conservation steps like shorter showers and ensuring dish washers and laundry machines only run with full loads.

Water rate increases, fines, and sanctions on the public only begin if the drought status is raised to an emergency.

The warning comes as New York and its outlying reservoirs have received eight inches less of rain than usual, leaving the city with nearly 20 percent less water than expected this time of year in its reservoirs, according to officials.

open image in gallery New Yorkers are encouraged to take voluntary water conservation steps as city struggles with lack of rain ( Getty Images )

The last New York City drought warning was in 2002.

The warning also means the city’s Department of Environmental Protection will pause the final phase of its $2bn repar to the leaking Delaware Aqueduct, which brings down half of the city’s water supply from the Catskill Mountains. To repair the aqueduct, officials shut down one of the four reservoirs that feed the tunnel, but that step will be reversed for the time being to allow more water into New York City. Repairs are expected to resume next year.

Ten additional New York counties, including much of the Hudson Valley, are under drought warnings of their own.

open image in gallery A fire this month in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park is one of a number of blazes that have sparked across the region during a historic drought ( FDNY/X )

Fires have broken out across the region in recent days amid the unseasonably dry conditions, including a blaze in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and New Jersey’s 3,000-acre Jennings Creek Fire, which was observable from space and sent smoke well into upstate New York. New York City alone has experienced 270 brush fires this month, a record, according to The New York Times.

The conditions, part of one of the worst droughts the region has ever seen, prompted New York City to ban grilling in public parks.

Experts say the climate crisis will accerbate drought conditions and wildfires across the U.S.