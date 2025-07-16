Elusive purple emperor butterfly sighted at National Trust estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elusive species of butterfly, which is the second largest in the UK, has been sighted at a National Trust estate.

The purple emperor, with a wingspan of around 8cm, was sighted at Sheringham Park in Norfolk in June during a weekly survey to monitor butterfly populations over time.

The National Trust said sightings at the estate had dwindled in recent years, but that it has now seen an increase – bringing renewed hope for the species.

The purple emperor, second in size only to the swallowtail, was spotted in Norfolk in 2016 following a 50-year absence.

Sheringham Park was believed to be the location of a breeding colony in 2018, but after a last sighting in 2021 things appeared to have “gone quiet” until this summer.

A purple emperor was discovered in a butterfly transect at the estate in June this year, and staff and volunteers have since reported further sightings.

Male purple emperors have a stunning purple sheen on their upper wings, while females are typically brown with white markings.

Despite their colourful appearance, they are elusive as they spend a large amount of time high up in the tree canopy.

Butterfly enthusiasts have been known to try to lure males down from the canopy with banana skins and even shrimp paste, according to the Woodland Trust.

Rob Coleman, of the National Trust’s Sheringham Park, said: “This a magnificent butterfly, second only in size to Norfolk’s famous swallowtail.

“It was exciting to see the first one back at Sheringham Park in 2016, after it had been absent from the county for the best part of 50 years.

“At the time, some people were sceptical that a breeding colony had been established, but small numbers of sightings in the subsequent years supported this theory.

“However, things had gone quiet on the emperor front recently, and with our last sighting in 2021 and the establishment of populations elsewhere we thought ‘His Majesty’ had moved on.

“So, I was utterly delighted to see a handful of male purple emperors soaring again in an oak canopy on one of our weekly butterfly transect surveys.”

The estate’s ancient woodland, with oak and sallow trees, is vital for the purple emperor’s lifecycle.

Early indications from transects elsewhere in the country show numbers of purple emperors on track to potentially beat 2018, which was the last record year, the National Trust said.

The conservation charity said that shifts in temperature and weather patterns can impact both the butterfly’s breeding cycle and habitat suitability.

Naturalist and nature writer Matthew Oates said: “This is indeed proving to be a record purple emperor year.

“Hibernating larvae survived the winter very well, with unusually low predation rates.

“Then larval development was assisted by the fine spring.

“The weather was reasonable during the crucial pupation period, and now the butterflies are benefiting from fine midsummer weather.

“So, it’s win, win, win, win – and all after a ghastly year for butterflies and other insects last year. Emperors are turning up all over the place, including in the Yare valley downstream of Norwich.”

It is possible that rising temperatures could lead to this butterfly moving further north in the future, the National Trust said.