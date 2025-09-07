National Trust sees 39% surge in young people joining as members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Trust says it has seen a surge of young people joining its membership for 18 to 25-year-olds in the last 18 months.

The conservation charity’s annual report, released on Monday, shows more than 40,000 signed up last financial year – between March 2024 and February 2025, marking a 39% year-on-year increase.

Initial insights from the current financial year show this trend continuing, the Trust added, with young membership numbers increasing by 16% from the start of March to the end of July 2025.

A young person’s membership costs £4 a month, or £48 a year, and new joiners paying by Direct Debit can bring a friend for free on one of their visits.

The National Trust said the rise in numbers aligns with its recent findings that young people’s interest in history and heritage is strong, if not stronger than older adults.

It also pointed to the well-documented physical and mental health benefits of spending time in nature and green spaces.

Mya-Rose Craig, the 23-year-old British-Bangladeshi environmentalist and National Trust ambassador, said: “Nature has always been a huge part of my life, and I know how powerful it can be – whether it helps you feel grounded, inspired or simply gives you space to breathe.

“Seeing more young people choosing to connect with nature and heritage in this way gives me real hope for the future.

“It shows they care, and that they want to help protect these places for everyone.”

The surge in young members contrasts with the slight fall in overall membership numbers, from 5.38 million in 2023-24 to 5.35 million last financial year.

However, the number of paying visitors to its sites in England, Wales and Northern Ireland jumped by 5%, with the Trust saying ongoing cost pressures mean visitors are more likely to pay on the day.

The changing spending pattern for National Trust visitors last year continues from 2023-24, which saw membership numbers drop by 89,000, but non-members visiting its sites – those who paid on the door – rising by 12% year-on-year.

Considering the surge in young people, the charity pointed to research it carried out with Public First consultancy firm, which found that people across the UK have a deep cultural and emotional connection to their historic landmarks.

The findings, released in May, also suggest that younger adults aged 18 to 44 were more likely to visit heritage, landscape and culture sites than older generations.

Research published around the same time by Historic Houses, which represents independently-owned historic country houses, found that a majority of today’s young people are interested in visiting heritage sites.

But it also indicated that cost and getting there may be the biggest barriers to doing so, with 58% citing high entry fees as their reason for not visiting.

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, said: “It’s heartening and humbling to see more young people choosing to become National Trust members, despite the financial pressures faced by so many.

“We want the National Trust to be here for future generations.

“We’re working hard to meet the needs of younger and newer audiences – whether it’s a place to recharge, connect with nature, explore heritage or take action on the climate and biodiversity crises.”

The National Trust established the Regeneration Challenge group in 2022 as a youth network of staff and volunteers aged 16 to 30 to act as the voice of young people in the charity.

Corinne Whiteley and Lillie Mason, co-chairs of the Regeneration Challenge Group, said: “Life and our future feel fragile – growing pressures from the cost-of-living crisis, climate anxiety and the influence of social media – but nature and heritage spaces bring a sense of calm, safety and connection.

“Conservation charities like the National Trust are uniquely placed to provide those spaces. Through greater collaboration with and representation of young people in our work, we are seeing our charitable purpose resonate more and more with our generation, which is fantastic to see.”