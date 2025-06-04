National Trust’s largest lowland peat restoration a ‘powerful step forward’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The completion of the National Trust’s largest lowland peat restoration project at its oldest nature reserve has been hailed as a “powerful step forward in the restoration of our natural world”.

Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire, which has been looked after by the conservation charity since 1899, has undergone six months of various works to help secure its future.

One task was installing a waterproof liner along 300 metres of a perimeter boundary where water had been escaping, helping to retain moisture in the peat and lock carbon in the soil.

The overall scheme spanned 590 acres of lowland peat.

Emma Ormond-Bones, general manager at Wicken Fen, said: “Nature is declining at an alarming rate, and the climate crisis is placing unprecedented pressure on the places and species we care about.

“This project is a huge achievement for the National Trust and a powerful step forward in the restoration of our natural world.

“It’s providing the space and conditions nature needs to recover, while also helping to store carbon and make landscapes more resilient to future environmental challenges.”

Another part of the project focused on Burwell Fen, which was reclaimed for agriculture during the Second World War and acquired by the National Trust in 2001.

A clay bund was constructed and the fen was re-wetted, with rare wetland birds such as cranes and great egrets appearing within hours of the water level being raised.

Ellis Selway, peatland restoration project manager, said: “Watching cranes arrive so soon after we raised the water was a moment I won’t forget.

“It made all the effort and planning worthwhile.

“These birds are a sign that wetland life is returning, and fast.

“Seeing nature respond so quickly gives us real hope for the future of this landscape.”

New solar-powered pumps are now helping to manage water levels sustainably.

The restoration works also unearthed a bog oak which was then dated by the Cambridge Archaeological Unit using tree-ring analysis.

The results show the oak began growing in 2,894 BC and lived for 222 years, pre-dating the start of peat formation.

The National Trust said the find was older than the stones at Stonehenge.

Mark Knight, from Cambridge Archaeological Unit, said: “This discovery exemplifies that wonderful relationship between depth and time, which comes with exploring the peat fen.

“Traces of past landscapes abound beneath its surface, and what’s more, they come beautifully preserved and in clear chronological order.”