National Trust nature reserve records rare moth as 10,000th different species

A rare species of moth that mimics the appearance of a wasp to avoid predators is the 10,000th species of wildlife to be recorded at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen nature reserve.

The conservation charity believes the Cambridgeshire site is the first in the UK to record so many different species, making it the “most biodiverse recorded reserve in the UK”.

A rare type of moth, the six-belted clearwing, was recorded as the 10,000th species at the fenland reserve earlier this year.

The six-belted clearwing has a striped yellow abdomen to mimic the appearance of a wasp, which helps it avoid predators.

Wildlife records at Wicken Fen date back 200 years, and 13 species that were new to science were discovered on the reserve during the 20th century.

The National Trust said the number of species surged since an expansion of the reserve, which started in 1999.

The expansion, combined with warmer temperatures, which led many insects to move further north and more sophisticated monitoring methods, has helped the reserve to reach the milestone of 10,000 different species.

Alan Kell, countryside manager at the National Trust said: “Reaching 10,000 recorded species is a proud achievement for everyone who has ever taken an interest in this special corner of the country.

“When the National Trust bought Wicken for £10 back in 1899, it was only two acres in size.

“A concerted effort over time to expand, restore and care for it has created this haven for wildlife that is a thousand times the size it was, and we believe, the most biodiverse recorded reserve in the UK.

“I never fail to be surprised by what we find here, and it is absolutely a case in point that if you give nature the opportunity and the space, it will do remarkable things.”