William hails Mumbai as city named 2026 Earthshot Prize host

The Prince of Wales has described India as one of the most “important forces for climate and nature” in the world as Mumbai was named the 2026 Earthshot Prize host city.

William will stage his environmental awards in India’s financial capital in November, and sees the Commonwealth country’s huge number of young people as a potential driving force for change.

Mumbai was unveiled as the Earthshot host during the city’s inaugural Climate Action Week – where leaders from science, business, politics and the arts heard from past Indian Earthshot finalists about their work trying to repair and restore the planet.

William said: “We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism, which is why I am delighted that Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize 2026.

“India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere.”

“With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030.”

The future king’s project is halfway through its decade-long cycle to recognise and reward ideas to help save the planet – and Earthshot has already been staged in London, Singapore, Cape Town, Boston and Rio de Janeiro.

He has managed to attract a host of stars to his cause, from Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett to broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough and former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

Awards are presented in five categories, or Earthshots – Protect and restore nature; Clean our air, Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

The initiative was inspired by former US president John F Kennedy’s Moonshot project, which set scientists the challenge of placing an astronaut on the Moon and returning him safely and in the process helped advance mankind’s achievements.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of the state Maharashtra – which has Mumbai as its capital, said: “The Earthshot Prize is the world’s most prestigious environmental award and I’m proud to announce that it will be hosted in Mumbai in November.

“Sustainability and climate action remain top priorities for Maharashtra, and the Earthshot Prize will create global attention for India’s leadership and commitment to turning our goals into meaningful action on the ground.”