Thousands set to lobby MPs in call for urgent action on climate and nature

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Westminster on Wednesday to lobby their MPs to take action on climate change and restoring nature.

Organisers say more than 5,000 people from across the UK are expected to meet with more than 300 MPs for the mass lobby, which takes place amid the growing spectre of climate-driven weather extremes including more intense heatwaves and drought.

Ahead of the event, the “people’s picture” was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover, illuminating the landmark with an image featuring a giant green heart created from more than 1,500 photos submitted by people across the UK.

The artwork, designed by public artist Helen Marshall, is made up of images of what people want to protect, including family, food, forests and their faith, and urges politicians to take action.

It includes images from celebrities including actors David Harewood, Brian Cox, Amanda Abbington and Bella Ramsey, broadcasters such as Ben Fogle and Konnie Huq, comedians including Shazia Mirza and Nish Kumar, chefs including Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, and writers, footballers and activists.

Helen Meech, executive director of The Climate Coalition of environmental, faith, health and anti-poverty organisations which organised the mass lobby said: “Right across the UK, people are stepping up to protect the things they love — from clean air and green spaces to secure jobs and warm homes.

“Today thousands are coming to Westminster with a simple message for their MPs: the time for bold leadership is now.

“This is one of the biggest democratic moments for climate and nature in years — and a chance to show that acting for our future is not just popular, it’s essential.”

People attending the lobby will be urging MPs to deliver funding to communities hit hardest by climate change, restore nature to create a safer and healthier future, and back UK jobs and secure a greener, fairer future for all.

It comes as polling for the Climate Coalition suggests many people are concerned about the impact of climate change on the UK, their families, the most vulnerable communities and future generations and want MPs to support measures to protect communities and cut emissions.

Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, one of the organisations in The Climate Coalition, said: “Millions of people across the country care deeply about the future of our planet.

“People want strong leadership and bold, urgent action to restore nature and tackle climate change.

“Today’s mass lobby of MPs must be a turning point, a moment for us all to unite and show our leaders that we, their constituents, want to live in a country where people and nature can thrive together.”

A Government spokesperson said it was charting a “new course to save nature and achieve net zero”.

“We have already attracted £40 billion of private investment into clean, homegrown power, banned bee-killing pesticides, announced the first national forest in 30 years, and will continue to deliver win-wins for the environment and development through our new Nature Restoration Fund,” they said.