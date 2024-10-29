Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An MP has issued a washing machine warning after claims microplastics are contaminating people’s brains, blood and testicles.

Conservative MP Alberto Costa said all new washing machines should be fitted with plastic-catching filters.

Introducing the Microplastic Filters (Washing Machines) Bill, Mr Costa said the legislation seeks to raise awareness of the impact of microplastics from washing machines on rivers and seas.

He told the Commons that microplastics pollution is a “major problem to our environment and our health” and argued that all new washing machines should be fitted with plastic-catching filters to tackle the issue.

The MP for South Leicestershire said: “Microfibre plastic pollution is one of the most pervasive and preventable forms of microplastic pollution.

“In fact, around half a million tonnes of microfibres from synthetic textiles are released into the oceans each year, due to washing clothes.

“I’m introducing this Bill to encourage the Government to collaborate with washing machine manufacturers and set standards to ensure that all new domestic and commercial washing machines are fitted with cost-effective microfibre-catching filters.”

open image in gallery Microplastics (Alex Hyde/Green Peace/PA) ( PA Media )

He added: “Research now indicates that these fibres, once released, not only contaminate aquatic environments, but also travel up the food chain, making their way into an alarming amount of the fish that we all eat.

“The growing body of scientific literature on microplastics is truly alarming – we’re not only eating and drinking these particles but the latest research from the University of New Mexico shows they have now sadly crossed into our blood, into human placentas, breast milk and our brains.

“Our bodies are now contaminated by microplastics.”

Last month, the Plastic Health Council, a coalition of global medics and campaigners, warned of the “profound public health crisis” caused by plastic pollution.

open image in gallery Conservative MP Alberto Costa speaking in the Commons (Jessica Taylor/PA) ( PA Media )

On Tuesday, Mr Costa said microplastics are causing or exacerbating “respiratory disorders, autoimmune issues and certain cancers”.

“Researchers have even found microplastics in human testicles, and this being a major factor in the dramatic drop in sperm count over the last 40 years,” he added.

“I hope the Government is convinced that microplastics pollution is now a major problem to our environment and our health.”

The Bill is set to be considered by MPs again on March 7 but is unlikely to become law without support from the Government.

Mr Costa has championed the same Bill twice before, in 2021 and 2022, but Parliament ran out of time to scrutinise it.