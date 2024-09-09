Experts to seal 100,000 methane wells in next decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Experts have revealed how they plan to seal 100,000 methane-leaking wells in the next decade, in a move that could prevent millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Rockit, a clean technology company based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, aims to use a chemical injection method to transform the methane emitting rocks into a solid, permanent seal of insoluble minerals.

The team predicts the technique will lock in toxic greenhouse gases deep underground for thousands of years.

Rockit has been accepted into Scottish Enterprise’s prestigious High Growth Spinout programme, securing £75,000 in funding to elevate its solution.

The International Energy Agency has reported that methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

Samples of rock on a workbench, which was used by Rockit to help develop their method of sealing methane-wells. (Tanya Jay/PA)

It is calculated that cutting methane emissions by 45% by 2030 could help meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Rockit has won awards for its prototype, which has been validated under lab conditions and was granted an accelerated patent by the UK Government’s Green Channel.

Oleg Ishkov, a lead researcher at Heriot-Watt’s School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, said: “Using existing methods, research suggests it would take over 300 years to plug millions of at-risk wells on the planet.

“Our technology offers a radical new solution by transforming porous rocks into impermeable barriers, locking harmful gases underground for millennia.

“With Scottish Enterprise’s funding, we’re now poised to advance our research. It has also allowed us to add two commercial champions to the team in the form of expert advisers.”

The team said the plan could potentially prevent millions of tonnes of harmful greenhouse gas emissions being released into the atmosphere every year.

Mark Zwinderman, chief executive of clean tech company SAS Environmental Services, and Laurence Ormerod, a former vice-president at Weatherford International, will join Professor Eric Mackay and Dr Ishkov from Heriot-Watt to push the initiative forward.

A photograph of some equipment used for testing the new method of blocking methane wells. (Tana Jay/PA)

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rockit into our High Growth Spinout programme.

“The project is at the earliest stage of its scaling journey, but we’re confident that it can fully commercialise its cutting-edge research with our support and encouragement.”

Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal for enterprise and business at Heriot-Watt, added: “Rockit exemplifies the innovative, high-impact research we champion at Heriot-Watt University.

“This technology has the potential to make a significant contribution to global net-zero goals, showcasing how our research can deliver tangible environmental benefits on a global scale.

“As a global university, we’re uniquely positioned to help translate groundbreaking ideas into commercially viable solutions.

“Our long-standing support for Rockit, including championing its founder in the Converge Net Zero Challenge and showcasing the path-breaking research at international events like Cop28, demonstrates our commitment to fostering transformative technologies.”