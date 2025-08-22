UK harvest on course for near record low after drought hits crops – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is on course for one of its worst harvests on record after dry conditions and drought hit staple crops, according to an analysis.

Yield estimates from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) show that the UK could see its fifth worst harvest since detailed records began in 1984, according to the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which analysed the data.

Farmers are harvesting fields this year after the UK experienced an extremely dry spring, which hindered the development of arable crops such as wheat, oats and barley – albeit with significant regional variations depending on soil type and rainfall.

The anticipated poor output marks a second difficult year for farmers following the third worst UK harvest on record in 2024.

Last year, extreme rainfall made worse by climate change also hit farmers’ ability to establish and manage their crops.

Tom Lancaster, ECIU land, food and farming analyst, said: “British farmers are again having to contend with another terrible harvest, after another year of extreme, record-breaking weather.

“This is what farming in a changing climate looks like, with huge implications for our farmers, food production and UK food security.

“Farmers need more and better support to adapt to these extremes. There is now a real urgency to ensure that support to invest in healthier soils and other green farming measures that can boost resilience is once again made available.

“The only real insurance against these climate impacts wrecking future harvests is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to net zero. This should now be viewed as a priority for our long-term food security.”

A fifth worst harvest on record in 2025 would mean that three of the five worst harvests since records began: 2020, 2024 and 2025, have occurred this decade.

In its State of the UK Climate report this year, the Met Office said the extreme heat and rainfall is becoming the norm in the UK as its climate continues to warm.

Farmers across the country have been struggling with the conditions this year, including growers of field vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower and livestock farmers trying to feed their cattle and sheep.

The Bank of England recently warned that extreme weather globally is a factor in the current increase in food price inflation, and that ongoing extreme weather may prevent it coming down next year as is otherwise expected.