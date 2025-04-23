Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who care about nutrition are more effective at cutting food waste than those motivated by sustainability alone, a new study has found.

A survey of more than 1,000 Australians found that nutrition-conscious consumers were more likely to plan meals, avoid overbuying and use leftovers.

By contrast, people who prioritised buying environmentally produced food did not necessarily manage their food in a way that reduced waste.

“People who prioritise healthy eating tend to plan meals and avoid over-purchasing – behaviours that significantly reduce food waste,” said study lead author Dr Trang Thi Thu Nguyen from the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Global Food and Resources.

“The idea that sustainability-conscious consumers would also waste less food seems logical. After all, they actively seek out ethical and environmentally friendly products. However, those who prioritise sustainability often focus on choosing environmentally friendly products, but do not necessarily translate that concern into waste-reducing behaviours.”

The findings, published in Resources, Conservation and Recycling on Wednesday, challenge the common assumption that sustainability-focused consumers naturally waste less.

In fact, the study found no significant link between sustainability motivations and lower food waste.

open image in gallery Meal planning, mindful shopping and proper food storage helps cut down food waste, study finds ( Getty )

Australia throws away an estimated 7.6 million tonnes of food each year – the equivalent of 312kg per person – costing the economy around $36.6bn and individual households up to $2,500 annually, according to End Food Waste Australia. Globally, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates food waste contributes 9.3 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually.

Dr Nguyen said a shift in approach was required to reduce the environmental and economic burden of food waste.

“Rather than focusing on sustainability as a standalone concept, future food waste reduction campaigns should emphasise the link between nutrition and food waste,” she said.

“People are often more motivated by personal health benefits than by abstract environmental concerns, so framing waste reduction as part of a healthy lifestyle could be more persuasive.”

By encouraging meal planning, mindful shopping and proper food storage as part of a balanced diet, Dr Nguyen said significant strides could be made in the fight against food waste.

“Not only will this help households reduce the thousands of dollars lost to food waste each year – which is crucial in a cost-of-living crisis – but it will also promote healthier eating habits among Australians,” she said.

“Ultimately, the key to a more sustainable food system might not be just about choosing the right products, it’s about how we manage, prepare, and consume them.”

The researchers used structural equation modelling to understand how different motivations shaped behaviour.

Nutrition-focused consumers were more likely to plan meals, check their pantry before shopping, and make detailed grocery lists. They also reported buying less food than they needed. These planning habits were strongly linked with lower food waste.

In contrast, sustainability-conscious consumers were more likely to focus on buying local or organic produce, but their behaviour did not translate into similar waste-reducing habits.

open image in gallery Study finds older people tend to waste less food ( PA )

The study also found that older people tended to waste less food while income and gender made no significant difference.

However, the study had some limitations. The data relied on self-reported answers, which might not be fully accurate, and focused on food waste estimates from households in metropolitan Adelaide. To improve accuracy, the researchers implemented familiar reference points – like standard household bins and kitchen caddies – to assist participants in estimating waste.

This is one of the first studies to directly examine whether sustainability and nutrition values translate into different levels of household food waste, offering a new way to align climate goals with personal health by focusing on food management, not just product labels.