Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malaysia is facing widespread devastation after unprecedented monsoon rain flooded swathes of the country, killing six people and forcing over 150,000 to flee their homes.

The prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, said some parts of the east coast received more than six months’ worth of rainfall in just five days, causing significant damage to infrastructure, homes and farmland.

Between 26 and 30 November, towns such as Tumpat and Tanah Merah in the Kelantan region recorded over 1,167mm rainfall while Besut in neighbouring Terengganu saw a staggering 1,761mm.

Addressing the parliament, Mr Anwar said the rainfall was "far beyond expectations" and unprecedented in its intensity.

Although floodwaters have begun to recede in some areas since, the government remains on alert for a second wave of flooding. Meteorologists have predicted more heavy rainfall as a monsoon surge approaches on 8 December.

In Tumpat, one of the worst-affected areas, some people returned on Monday to find their homes and businesses in ruins. Many discovered collapsed walls, broken roofs, and waterlogged furniture scattered across their properties.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows houses surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rain in Tumpat in Malaysia on 2 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery A reclining Buddha statue is surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rain in Tumpat ( AFP via Getty )

Muhamad Alim, a shopkeeper whose food store was submerged, recalled the terrifying night the waters surged through his home. “Electricity was cut off, and there was no water supply,” he said. “So, we were stuck, sitting there as if we were in the middle of the sea, surrounded by water. You could hear the sound of water rushing, cutting through the silence of the night.”

Government data indicates that 85,000 people remain in temporary shelters, down from over 150,000 at the height of the disaster. The floods have caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure, with repair costs estimated at £177m.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows houses surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rain in Tumpat, Malaysia, on 2 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery A car lies submerged after days of heavy rain in Tumpat in Malaysia’s Kelantan state on 30 November 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

Emergency workers have been using boats to deliver food and supplies to the affected areas.

The devastation extends beyond Malaysia, with neighbouring Thailand also grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall. Flooding in southern Thailand has claimed 25 lives and affected over 300,000 households, with thousands of people still staying in shelters.

Schools and nearly 100 health facilities in the region remain closed due to the deluge. Thai authorities have warned of more heavy rain between 3 and 5 December, heightening fears of flash floods and river overflows.

open image in gallery A Buddhist monk sits on the second floor of a building surrounded by floodwaters in Tumpat, Malaysia ( AFP via Getty )

open image in gallery Royal Malaysia Police transport residents on a boat through floodwaters after days of heavy rain in Tumpat ( AFP via Getty )

The economic impact has been severe, particularly on agriculture, as thousands of acres of rice paddies have been inundated. Transport networks across the affected regions have been disrupted, complicating relief work.

Tourism in southern Thailand, a popular destination for Malaysian holidaymakers, has suffered as well, with officials advising against travel to the area.

open image in gallery People use a boat through a flooded street during heavy rain in Pasir Puteh, Malaysia, on 30 November 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

As both countries prepare for another monsoon surge, emergency measures are being ramped up to protect lives and property.

Mr Anwar stressed his government’s commitment to supporting those affected, saying efforts are underway to prevent further devastation.

Additional reporting by agencies.