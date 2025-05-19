PM urged to tackle air pollution disproportionately harming marginalised groups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government must urgently tackle the disproportionate impact of air pollution on marginalised groups and low-income families, campaigners have said.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, activist group Enact Equality called on ministers to “take decisive and immediate action to confront one of the most urgent, yet persistently under-reported justice issues” across the UK.

They wrote: “This is not just an environmental issue. It is a racial justice issue. It is a social justice issue. And it is a public health emergency.”

The letter cited research from the University of York showing people in the most deprived groups across England are more likely to live in areas with the highest levels of air pollution.

The campaign group, which has been backed by dozens of MPs and peers, called for a boost in investment in green transport as well as more green spaces and wider access to nature.

It also urged the Government to introduce stronger laws, clearer targets and better air quality monitoring.

L’myah Sherae, chief executive of Enact Equality, called for a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss how environmental policy can better reflect the lived experiences of marginalised communities.

She said: “People of colour and low-income communities are paying the highest price for toxic air – with their health, their futures and their lives.

“The Government must act and we are ready to work with them to drive that change.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, said: “Air pollution is yet another example of how inequality plays out in our everyday lives.

“It’s no coincidence that black and brown communities, low-income families, and frontline workers are the ones most exposed to toxic air.

“The Government must act – not just with words but real investment in clean transport, green spaces, and fairer policies that protect those most affected.”

Sian Berry, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “Air pollution is a social justice issue.

“It hits hardest in communities who have done the least to cause it.

“The Government must commit to these clear and reasonable demands for cleaner transport, greener spaces and stronger protections.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Air pollution is a public health issue and we are committed to tackling this issue across the country.

“We have already provided £575 million to support local authorities to improve air quality, and launched a rapid review of plans to deliver our legally binding targets on air quality.”