‘Spectacular year’ for Japanese cherry blossoms at RHS Wisley

Japanese cherry blossoms have bloomed in time for Mother’s Day at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

It can be difficult to predict when the trees will bloom each year, as it is heavily dependant on weather conditions and their locations.

Usually, they will flower in late March into early April, meaning this year, they have sprung right on time.

Rob Brett, who is curator at RHS Wisley, said: “We had a feeling it was going to be a spectacular year for cherry blossoms this year given the number of buds we could see in the build up.

“While the Yoshino cherry tree is a star of the show, the Prunus itosakura ‘Rosea’ in the Cottage Garden and the top of the Rock Garden are all radiant, as are our many other spring blooms across the garden.”

“The magnolias are magnificent, the camellias are at their peak,” he added.

“It’s going to be a blooming beautiful Mother’s Day this weekend.”

The Yoshino cherry, chosen by renowned landscape artist Christopher Bradley-Hole, was planted in 2018 at the entrance of the garden centre.

“This delightful cherry was introduced from Japan in 1902 or earlier,” Guy Barter, RHS chief horticulturalist said.

“It is prized for its moderate size, tall, graceful branches and an abundance of white almond scented flowers in late March, which persist into early April.

“In summer it casts a light, refreshing shade followed by its graceful winter shape.

“This classic ornamental cherry is just one of the many reliable, easy to grow, flowering cherries that are so popular with British gardeners and landscape managers.”

Nature enthusiasts can “Hanami” – the Japanese tradition of viewing cherry blossoms – at other RHS gardens across the country soon.

A range of plants from the same cherry family are growing strong at RHS Bridgewater in Manchester, RHS Hyde Hall in Essex, RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate and RHS Rosemoor in Devon.

The tradition dates back more than a century, when aristocrats would be inspired to write poetry while they enjoyed delightful cherry blossoms.

In Japan, festivals are held across the country to enjoy the beautiful flowers with a picnic and friends.