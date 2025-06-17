Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major chimpanzee conservation initiative in Tanzania supported by renowned primatologist Jane Goodall has reportedly lost nearly $30m in US government funding.

The five-year “Hope Through Action” project, launched in November 2023 by the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI), aimed to protect endangered chimpanzees and restore their habitats through reforestation and community-led conservation.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), awarded $29.5m (£22m) for the project, but is now pulling out amid president Donald Trump’s decision to cut most of the country’s foreign aid funding.

The Institute confirmed to The Independent that USAID’s withdrawal came just 18 months into a planned four-year performance period for Hope Through Action (HTA).

“Overall, HTA was a continuation of a 20-year partnership with USAID to promote local governance and conservation of natural resources in western Tanzania,” Diana Leizinger, director of JGI Austria, told The Independent.

“The total amount awarded in 2024 to JGI to implement HTA was $29.4m. Programme expenses up to the termination of the award in March 2025 were $4.6m. The termination resulted in an immediate 2025 reduction in funding of $5.5m,” Ms Leizinger said.

JGI warned that USAID’s withdrawal could have wider ecological consequences.

“JGI’s work in the region and the country have been fundamental to supporting generations of chimpanzees over the last 65 years of work in Tanzania, including the estimated 2,000 chimpanzees that live there today,” Ms Leizinger said.

“This critical capacity has led to the designation of 700,000 hectares (1.75 million acres) as district and village forest reserves and a 50 per cent reduction in deforestation rates in the target landscape when compared to a control area.

“It has been a key factor in restoring forests, watersheds and stabilising and protecting populations of wildlife such as chimpanzees, elephants, buffalos, and lions.”

A wild adult male chimpanzee makes a pant-hoot call while rocking and stomping on a tree as part of a dominance display in the Budongo Forest of Uganda ( AP )

“JGI is committed to moving forward in Tanzania with our partners, particularly at the community level, while seeking diverse sources of funding. The work in the Gombe region and Western Tanzania is too important to neglect.”

Chimpanzees have become extinct in three African countries, and their population in the wild is 300,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Ms Goodall, who has championed chimpanzee protection for over six decades, has criticised Mr Trump’s environmental policies in the past.

Her conservation model emphasises collaboration between local communities and ecosystems, aiming to reduce conflict and promote sustainable development.

Mr Trump cut USAID funds in January, saying the organisation that provides humanitarian aid abroad is “not aligned with American interests”. The Trump administration is also poised to ask Congress for $8.3 billion in cuts to foreign aid efforts, which range from climate work to LGBTQ+ programmes, The Independent previously reported.

The decision has derailed the projected end of the AIDS pandemic and means the number of AIDS-related deaths could jump from six million to 10 million in the next five years unless aid is reinstated. Data projections indicate there will be 3.4 million more orphans who have lost at least one parent to AIDS, and 600,000 more newborns could contract HIV by 2030.

USAID funding was crucial for climate and environmental efforts around the world. Though the US only spent one per cent of its federal budget on foreign aid, it funded a quarter of all global support, data shows.