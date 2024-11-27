Public given chance to vote for favourite wildlife image from ‘exceptional’ list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The public are being urged to vote for their favourite nature image from an “exceptional” shortlist for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year people’s choice award.

A determined honey badger trying to catch a spiky meal, a beluga doing a spot of exfoliating, an Indian wolf pack pausing in play and an image of a cheetah cub waiting to be sold at a market, are among the 25 images shortlisted for the public vote.

They have been selected from the 59,228 entries to this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, in addition to the contest’s 100 winning images announced in October, by the Natural History Museum, London, and an international judging panel.

Now the public can have their say on the images, voting for their favourite picture online or using digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the museum in London.

The shortlisted images include the moment a European roller bird defends its territory from a bemused-looking little owl, a badger checking out badger graffiti on a quiet road, a puma in rugged mountain terrain, and a polar bear cub attempting an underwater attack on a northern fulmar.

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “The people’s choice award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world.”

Dr Gurr added: “As always, this year’s selection of images for the competition’s 60th anniversary is truly exceptional, and we can’t wait to see which one will be chosen as the public’s favourite.”

Voting is open until January 29 next year, with the winning image and four runners-up announced in February and displayed online.

The overall competition this year was won by Canadian marine conservation photojournalist Shane Gross with an underwater image of western toad tadpoles captured while snorkelling through Cedar Lake on Vancouver Island, British Colombia.

People can vote for their favourite image from the people’s choice shortlist here: https://bit.ly/VotePeoplesChoice2024