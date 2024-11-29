Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hurricane Helene hammered the southeast at the end of September, killing at least 62 people, but the long-term damage from the storm is still being felt in places like North Carolina. There, scores of people are facing eviction as the state struggles with a combination economic-housing crisis.

“We had an avalanche of need with this hurricane, and there’s a second avalanche coming with these evictions,” Vicki Meath, executive director of Just Economics, a group pushing state officials to declared an eviction and foreclosure moratorium, toldThe Washington Post.

A hurricane would cause housing problems anywhere, but when it hit western North Carolina, the storm landed in a region that was particularly vulnerable because of its high housing costs and reliance on tourism.

With the regional economy still in tatters, at least 225 new eviction cases have been filed as of mid-October in Buncombe County, home of the hard-hit tourist hub of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Tenants Union. Sometimes as many as 40 new cases are filed a day.

State lawmakers and city officials have both pledged separate $1m pots of money for rental and mortgage support, but local officials worry this funding won’t be enough to keep people in their homes.

In this gap, private institutions have joined the effort, with Asheville’s Grant Covenant Presbyterian Church spending more than $1m in rental aid for local residents.

Hurricane Helene has left North Carolina residents paying for apartments in poor condition or facing eviction notices ( REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo )

The housing crisis is only made worse by the poor conditions left behind after the storm.

A boil notice for Asheville’s water supply lasted until November 18. This, plus long-running lack of power, left many residents unable to properly clean out their damp apartments, many of which began to mold after the storm.

“I explained to (my landlord) that the house is unlivable because we have no running water, no electricity, and no one will be living since we had lost these basic necessities,” a childcare worker who rents near UNC Asheville told Carolina Public Press last month of the conditions.

Tenants don’t have the right to withold rent in North Carolina, even if they live in units that are unsafe or lack basic necessities, leaving renters, many of whom were unable to work, in the position of continuing to pay for apartments that weren’t safe to live in.

Those who lost work in North Carolina can get a maximum weekly benefit of $600, but such funds may not be enough in communities like Buncombe County, where a 2021 report found that almost half of renters are “cost burdened” and spend at least a third of their income on housing.