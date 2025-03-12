Arrested captain of North Sea crash ship is Russian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The under-arrest captain of a container ship which crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea is Russian, the vessel’s owner has said.

Solong struck the Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning.

A spokesman for shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns Solong, said: “The captain is a Russian national.”

The 59-year-old was arrested by Humberside Police on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The force said on Wednesday morning the suspect “remains in our custody”.

American-based maritime news website gCaptain reported that it was told by a US official in the White House that foul play had not been ruled out.

UK transport minister Mike Kane told MPs on Tuesday something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen but that there was “no evidence” of foul play.

A Solong crew member is presumed dead after a search-and-rescue operation was ended on Monday evening.

The vessel is drifting and on fire, but is no longer expected to sink.

Port state control (PSC) inspection documents show the ship failed steering-related safety checks in July last year.

Irish officials deemed Solong’s “emergency steering position communications/compass reading” was “not readable”.

This was among 10 deficiencies highlighted during the inspection of the Portuguese vessel in Dublin.

Other issues included alarms being “inadequate”, survival craft “not properly maintained”, and fire doors “not as required”.

Another PSC inspection by Scottish authorities in Grangemouth in October 2024 found two deficiencies with Solong.

One of these was related to lifebuoys – designed to be thrown into the water to prevent drowning – being “not properly marked”.

Solong was not detained after the inspections in Dublin or Grangemouth.

PSC inspections, which are carried out on ships in ports around the world, are aimed at verifying a vessel’s condition and equipment meet international regulations.

Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said a jet fuel spill from that vessel has had a “limited” impact.

It remains unclear how much Jet A1 fuel was released when the ship was hit by Solong, but an initial review shows it had evaporated due to exposure to fires on both vessels.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Solong is now expected to stay afloat, while HM Coastguard said it has attached a tow line to the vessel and it is offshore “in a safer position”.

A salvage plan for both ships is currently being developed as the clean-up efforts enter a third day.

Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck.

In an update on Tuesday evening, the company said: “It remains unclear at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel.”

Dr Alex Lukyanov, from the University of Reading, a researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills, previously said the incident was “troubling” because it appeared to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water, while he also suggested the “environmental toll could be severe”.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

It had been anchored while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.

HM Coastguard said on Tuesday evening that some flames were still visible on Solong’s main deck and firefighting efforts were focusing on this area.

It said the Stena Immaculate remained at anchor with safety tug boats and had a “greatly reduced” fire with no visible flames.

Assistant chief coastguard John Craig said: “A comprehensive counter-pollution response is in place and HM Coastguard continues to make preparations for any pollution that may occur as a result of the damage to the vessels.

“The MCA’s concern in relation to tanks on the Solong has reduced with tugs now able to work in close vicinity.

“The threat from the previously identified dangerous goods on board has reduced significantly. Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.”

Ms Alexander said she was “reassured” to hear sodium cyanide containers on board the Solong were empty, and was “also pleased to have been informed that early indications suggest that both vessels are now expected to stay afloat”.

Four empty containers on board the Solong which “previously contained the hazardous chemical” will “continue to be monitored”, Ernst Russ said.