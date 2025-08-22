Six beaver families to be released in Highlands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NatureScot has approved the release of up to six beaver families at two sites on a river in the Highlands.

The Scottish Government conservation agency said on Friday beavers will be rehomed at the sites near the River Beauly, near Inverness.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) will carry out the release of up to four beaver families in Glen Affric National Nature Reserve, and two families on Abriachan Forest Trust land.

The approvals follow further engagement by NatureScot over the summer to address concerns raised by land and fisheries interests in Beauly and Strathglass about beaver releases.

In response, NatureScot and FLS have committed to establishing and supporting a Beauly beaver mitigation and monitoring group for at least 10 years after their release.

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s head of operations for central Highland, said: “We understand that people have strong views both for and against the release of beavers in the Glen Affric area in particular.

“Over the summer, we have taken the time to gather more detailed information about potential impacts and discuss solutions directly with land managers who may be affected.

“Beavers can bring many benefits for nature and people – including creating biodiverse habitats, moderating water flows and improving water quality – all of which can play a part in creating climate-resilient landscapes.

“After careful consideration, we believe that it is possible to realise these many benefits while ensuring that the community is supported in living with beavers. We have committed to long-term monitoring and mitigation of any impacts over the next decade and beyond to ensure that these releases are a success.”

A small number of beavers have inhabited areas near the River Beauly for around 10 years due to unauthorised escapes and releases.

The newly approved releases support Scotland’s beaver strategy, which aims to increase the current range of beavers in Scotland, restoring them to suitable parts of the country, with appropriate management and mitigation where necessary.

It marks the sixth catchment to which beavers have either been granted permission to remain or have been released, with populations in Tayside, the Forth, Knapdale, Loch Lomond and the Cairngorms National Park.

The news was welcomed by Trees for Life’s head of nature restoration, Alan McDonnell.

He said: “This successful result for FLS’s well-considered licence application to reintroduce beavers to this famous glen is a positive step from Scotland’s biggest public landowner. FLS should be congratulated for its hard work and for showing leadership as a Government agency.

“Going forwards, Trees for Life’s dedicated beaver management officer will be there to engage with the whole community, offering practical support to ensure that local people can enjoy and benefit from beavers being brought back to Affric, with any localised issues well-managed.”