Donald Trump protest art created on beach near Turnberry golf resort

A huge piece of protest art has been created outside one of Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland.

Greenpeace UK has formed a portrait of the 47th US president in sand on a beach near the Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire to mark 100 days of his second term.

The 55-metre by 40-metre artwork also carries the message: “Time to resist – fight the billionaire takeover.”

It is understood a team from arts organisation Sand In Your Eye and Greenpeace UK spent several hours creating the portrait.

It is designed to protest against Mr Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate agreement and stop investment in clean energy, among other concerns about his presidency.

Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “During his first 100 days, president Trump has been actively working to dismantle and weaken environmental protections and attack those who fight to protect nature and our shared climate, putting the corporate profits of his billionaire friends ahead of people and the planet.

“It’s time to resist the billionaire takeover of our rights and freedoms.

“Trump’s biggest allies are a group of unelected billionaires, including the fossil fuel company CEOs who are knowingly burning the planet, polluting our waters, and hurting communities around the world.

“No-one voted for these corporate bullies to end free speech, but they will stop at nothing to keep their oil and gas empire alive – even weaponising the legal system to crush dissent and silence environmental activism.”

Trump Turnberry and the White House have been asked for comment.