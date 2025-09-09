UK risks missing 2030 nature target by a ‘country mile’, green groups warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK could miss its 2030 target to restore and safeguard nature by a “country mile” at the current rate of progress, green groups have warned.

The Government committed to protecting at least 30% of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade as part of the global biodiversity agreement made at the UN Cop15 Summit in 2015.

This means the UK must restore the environment across a network of well-managed, legally protected areas to help tackle the dual climate and nature crises.

But research released on Tuesday found that only around 6% of UK land is effectively conserved and managed for nature, which means the country is one-fifth of the way towards the 2030 target with five years left to go.

The report from the Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), which represents more than 90 environment groups, said the percentage of land in England that has been protected for nature and is in good condition is just 2.83%.

This marks a decline from 2.93% last year, with researchers saying this dip likely reflects new monitoring data after recent surveys of protected areas revealed that fewer are in a favourable condition than previously thought.

Across the other nations of the UK, the report outlined a similar pattern, with just 2.4% of land in good condition in Wales, 4% in Northern Ireland and 12.63% in Scotland.

Richard Benwell, WCL chief executive, said: “The UK risks missing its 30by30 nature target by a country mile.

“Protecting 30% of land and sea isn’t a luxury, it’s vital for wildlife, our health and the economy.

“This snail’s pace progress shows the UK governments have neglected nature for too long.

“There’s still chance to meet the target but only if ministers get moving.”

Progress on nature has been stalled by barriers such as failures to designate new protected sites for nature, continued harmful activities, uncertainty in the nature-friendly farming policy, continued underfunding for site restoration and a lack of monitoring, according to the report.

Although 38% of UK waters are designated as marine protected areas (MPAs), the researchers said many remain exposed to damaging activities including bottom trawling, offshore energy development, pollution, dredging and cable laying.

The green groups are now calling on ministers to deliver a rapid rollout of new designations for protected areas, backed by proper funding, stronger rules to end harmful activities in protected areas and robust monitoring.

In England specifically, they welcomed policies such as nature-friendly farming payments, the land use framework, and water sector reforms but argued that 2025 must be the year when promises make way for delivery.

Mr Benwell said: “We need more nature sites in better condition and a crackdown on pollution and unsustainable development.

“The price of failure is terrible for people and wildlife, but the prize of success will be a thriving, healthy society that’s rich in nature.”

Max Bryant, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Environment Link, said: “This timely report shows that we have even further to go in NI to meet our targets than many may have anticipated.

“Amongst other things, NI needs long-term, legally binding and fully funded targets to better protect our biodiversity and public health.”

Deborah Long, chief executive of Scottish Environment Link, said: “Scotland’s biodiversity is amongst the least resilient in the world and the more we can do to restore nature, the more we build a better future for all of us.

“We need to keep the pressure on our governments to ensure that this vision is realised.”

Karen Whitfield, director of Wales Environment Link, said: “Whilst the Welsh Government has recognised a nature crisis, action too often falls short of the scale, priority and investment necessary to turn it around.”

The report is published as environmental charities gather in Bristol for the inaugural Wild Summit, a new national conference focused on the measures that need to be taken to drive nature’s recovery.