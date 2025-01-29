Water companies to invest £22bn in wide-ranging programme to protect environment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Water companies are to undertake thousands of actions totalling £22 billion in investment to improve the environment, under a programme agreed with regulators.

The 24,000 actions utilities must undertake in the next five years to meet their environmental requirements include upgrading storm overflows to reduce sewage pollution, protecting thousands of miles of rivers and improving newly designated bathing sites.

They form part of the water industry’s national environment programme which represents a £22.1 billion investment to support nature and tackle environmental pressures, quadruple what was spent in the previous five years.

The programme is part of the price review process led by water regulator Ofwat which approved an overall £104 billion investment package by water companies in December, paid for by an increase in consumer bills.

This unprecedented level of investment represents a vital step forward towards ensuring we have clean, safe and abundant water now and for future generations Alan Lovell, Environment Agency

Under the process, the Environment Agency assessed actions proposed by water companies and, alongside Ofwat and Natural England, provided technical guidance to make sure they will deliver for the environment and nature.

Companies have submitted plans to establish trials to remove nitrate pollution from the water system, restore important chalk streams and install measures to remove invasive species.

The programme also sets goals to reduce the amount of water abstracted from the environment, protecting and enhancing 13,500km (more than 8,000 miles) of rivers, upgrading 2,340 storm overflows, and improving 21 newly designated bathing water sites across England.

It also has goals to reduce phosphorus inputs to the environment at more than 800 sewage treatment works and installing 3,500 monitors at emergency overflow sites.

The programme is being published amid intense scrutiny of the water sector – and its regulators – over the degraded state of rivers, lakes and coasts, rising bills, shareholder dividends and executive bonuses.

Alan Lovell, chairman of the Environment Agency said: “This unprecedented level of investment represents a vital step forward towards ensuring we have clean, safe and abundant water now and for future generations.

“Working with the water companies on this £22bn programme is a crucial way to realise the government’s goals of stimulating development and boosting economic growth, while ensuring the sector can meet its ambitious environment commitments.

“We will work closely with Defra, Ofwat and other regulators to monitor water company progress and ensure they deliver what has been promised.

“If water companies fail to carry out their legal obligations to the environment, we will take action.”

This programme will be the largest amount of money ever spent on the natural environment David Henderson, Water UK

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “It is no secret that our water system needs fixing and that our rivers, lakes and seas are choked by pollution.

“Customers deserve the money they pay in bills to go towards improving the service they receive, and that is why the Government will ringfence money earmarked for investment, so it can only be spent on projects like these.”

David Henderson, chief executive of industry body Water UK, said: “This programme will be the largest amount of money ever spent on the natural environment.

“It will help to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers and seas.”