£2.6bn funding for flood defences over next two years as climate threat grows

The Government has announced a “record” £2.65 billion to build and maintain flood defences over the next two years to protect thousands of homes.

The Environment Department (Defra) said the two-year investment package would see 52,000 properties benefit from new flood defences by March 2026, while efforts to shore up “creaking” defences in need of repairs would protect 14,500 further homes and businesses.

The two-year commitment comes after funding reached just over £1 billion a year over the past few years, and as the UK faces more extreme weather driven by climate change, including storms, heavy rainfall and floods.

Damaging winter storms in the past two years have caused widespread flooding of properties, roads, railways and farmland.

And recent polling has shown that people see flooding as the most pressing climate impact for the UK – but most do not think the country is well prepared for it.

The Government has blamed the Conservatives for letting defences fall into disrepair, claiming years of underinvestment, along with damaging storms, have left 3,000 of the Environment Agency’s 38,000 important assets at below the required condition.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “The storms this winter have devastated lives and livelihoods.

“The role of any Government is to protect its citizens.

“Under our Plan for Change, we are investing a record £2.65 billion to build and maintenance flood defences to protect lives, homes and businesses from the dangers of flooding.”

Up to 1,000 projects will get funding, including £43 million for the Bridgewater tidal barrier flood defence scheme in Somerset, £35 million to protect Derby from flooding, £2 million for communities in Bewdley, West Midlands, and an additional £3.4 million for the Pool Bridge to Hunger Hill defences in Dorset.

Schemes to help properties be more resilient to flooding across Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will receive £2.5 million.

The impact of flooding on our communities will only become greater as climate change brings more extreme weather, like Storms Bert, Conall and Eowyn Alan Lovell, Environment Agency

Defra also announced essential maintenance to defences including £7 million for the Stallingborough sea defences along the Humber estuary and £3.8 million to improve protection from the sea in Pevensey Bay.

The Government said many flood defence projects have stalled, and is prioritising £140 million for 31 schemes that are ready for delivery.

In addition, some £36 million is being spent this year on urgent repairs to defences damaged by last winter’s extreme flooding events, while for the next year a further £72 million is earmarked for maintaining and repairing assets, including those damaged in recent floods.

The Environment Agency has also confirmed 34 “natural flood management” projects – which use nature and habitats to slow the flow of water and reduce flooding – will go ahead to delivery, with costs lower than those for hard defences.

Projects getting the green light include work by Leicester City Council and Trent Rivers Trust to reduce flood risk in 13 locations in Leicestershire – ranging from sustainable drainage at schools to tree planting and creating new wetlands to link up flood plains and store flood water.

Environment Agency chairman Alan Lovell said: “The impact of flooding on our communities will only become greater as climate change brings more extreme weather, like Storms Bert, Conall and Eowyn.

“With this new funding, we will work closely with the Government to deliver the vital projects that are needed across the country, ensuring our investment goes to those communities who need it the most.”

The Government is also looking at reforming the funding formula for allocating money to defences, warning it slows down delivery of schemes through a complex process and neglects innovative approaches.

The system has also faced criticism in the past that it favours schemes protecting richer families and areas.