Government backs end to licensed ‘wild take’ of birds of prey for falconry

Taking birds of prey from the wild for falconry will only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”, the Government has announced.

The move aims to protect wild birds of prey from being unnecessarily disturbed during nesting while allow sustainable falconry to continue, officials said.

A review of the licensing regime for “wild take” – taking chicks and eggs of species such as peregrine falcons from the wild under licence – found it is not essential to the continued practice of falconry or keeping and breeding birds in captivity.

Government conservation agency Natural England, which conducted the review, has concluded suitable birds can be readily sourced from existing captive stocks, and captive-bred birds can perform to the right standard when appropriately trained and handled.

Environment Department (Defra) ministers have backed Natural England’s view there should be a presumption against licences to take birds from the wild.

Officials said the move would offer certainty to falconers and ensure licences to take birds from the wild are only issued where there is a clear justification for doing so.

It will also help allay concerns that “wild take” licences are being abused to take falcons from the wild and then export them illegally.

John Holmes, Natural England’s strategy director, said: “This change in approach to licensing will help to protect wild birds of prey whilst enabling sustainable falconry practices to continue unaffected.

“This announcement will also help allay fears that licences could be abused, leading to an increase in the illegal export of wild-origin birds.

“The decision follows an extensive review process, and I would like to thank those who took the time to provide information through the call for evidence or by participating in interviews and workshops.”