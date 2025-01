Government refuses emergency use of banned bee-killing pesticide on sugar beet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has refused to allow the emergency use of a banned pesticide on sugar beet to protect bees and other pollinators.

The application to use the pesticide had been made by British Sugar and the National Farmers’ Union, as a seed treatment for sugar beet to protect against aphids that carry yellows virus – which can damage the crop.

But Environment Minister Emma Hardy decided not to grant the authorisation for emergency use of Cruiser SB, which contains the bee-killing neonicotinoid thiamethoxam prohibited since 2018 – the first time in five years the application has been turned down.

The Government said the decision was made on robust assessments of environmental, health and economic risks and benefits, with advice from Defra’s chief scientific adviser and its economists, the Health and Safety Executive and the UK Expert Committee on Pesticides.

This government is committed to protecting bees from toxic neonicotinoid pesticides, while working with our farmers to find new ways to protect crops Emma Hardy, Environment Minister

In its decision, the Government said lethal and harmful risks the chemical could pose to honeybees and other pollinators could not be ruled out.

Levels of yellows virus are not expected to be as high as they have been in some years, and even under the “reasonable worst-case scenario” the vast majority of growers were not expected to suffer significant financial impacts in 2025, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

The move comes after the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) watchdog last month announced the Government may have failed to comply with environmental laws when it granted use of the neonicotinoid on sugar beet seeds in 2023 and 2024.

And just before Christmas, the new Labour Government set out plans to entirely end the use of three pesticides that are lethally toxic to bees and other vital pollinators, including thiamethoxam.

Ms Hardy said: “Britain is currently one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.

“This Government is committed to protecting bees from toxic neonicotinoid pesticides, while working with our farmers to find new ways to protect crops and support a profitable farming sector.

“We recognise the threat that virus yellows can pose to sugar beet growers, and we will continue to support industry to develop alternatives to neonicotinoids on sugar beet that are effective at high levels of yellows virus infection.”

There is simply no place in modern sustainable agriculture for highly toxic pesticides that kill bees and poison soils and rivers Joan Edwards, Wildlife Trusts

Conservationists said they were “delighted” with the decision.

Joan Edwards, director of policy and public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “There is simply no place in modern sustainable agriculture for highly toxic pesticides that kill bees and poison soils and rivers.”

And she said: “Many farmers across England have already turned their backs on these devastating chemicals.

“It’s time for British Sugar to take greater responsibility, and pay growers a fair price for producing beets without neonicotinoids,” she urged, as she also called for the chemicals to be removed from pet flea treatments which end up polluting rivers.

British Sugar’s agricultural director Dan Green said the decision was disappointing, and assured growers that virus yellows control remained the highest priority research areas in the UK beet sector.

“This includes working with plant breeders to improve natural resistance in the crop, on-farm techniques and grower practices, and research into gene editing,” he said.

Growers will not have a single viable solution to protect their crop in 2025 in the event of severe disease pressure Michael Sly, NFU

He also said the industry had written to Defra to seek immediate support with a virus yellows resilience package to mitigate any threat posed by a bad year for the disease this year, and help progress on tackling it.

And he warned the decision put the UK in conflict with its trade policy.

“There is continued tariff free access to the UK market for sugar which has been grown with neonicotinoid plant protection products, undermining our homegrown industry and British sugar beet growers,” he said.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) also said it was disappointed at the decision, with sugar board chairman Michael Sly warning recent yellows virus disease pressures had caused crop losses of up to 80%.

He said this had put farm businesses under huge pressure, at a time when the sector is already struggling with high production costs, extreme weather and the transition to Environmental Land Management schemes.

“As a result of not having this emergency application granted, growers will not have a single viable solution to protect their crop in 2025 in the event of severe disease pressure,” he said.

The Government must now follow through with permanently banning the use of these pesticides with no exception Julie Williams, Butterfly Conservation

But Julie Williams, chief executive of Butterfly Conservation, described the decision as an important win for butterflies and the countryside.

“Not authorising use of neonicotinoid pesticides in 2025 is an important first step, and the Government must now follow through with permanently banning the use of these pesticides with no exception,” she said.

“Now is the time for the Government to step up and support farmers to manage their land sustainably for the benefit of people and nature,” she added.

Greenpeace UK’s policy director Doug Parr said the decision was “a win for bees, butterflies and all pollinators, as well as every single person in this country, since our food supply is so dependent on them”.

He also called for the Government to fully ban neonicotinoids and support farmers to move to bee-friendly methods of crop production.