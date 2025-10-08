More than 24,000 properties better protected from floods, Government says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 24,000 homes and businesses have been better protected from floods across England because of recent works to boost resilience, the Government has announced.

Ministers said the Environment Agency has completed work on 151 flood schemes – such as building new defences or improvements to existing ones – in the 12 months from July last year, when Labour came into power.

These works mean more than 24,000 properties are better protected as the agency works towards its target of 52,000 by April 2026.

It comes after the Government committed to an increase in spending on flood defences, pledging £2.65 billion over the two-year period until April 2026 – up £250 million from what the former Tory government had promised.

The number of UK properties at risk from flooding is growing amid rising sea levels and more volatile rainfall patterns, as well as outdated flood defences and increased development projects.

The Environment Agency says 6.3 million properties in England are currently at risk and estimates that this number will rise to around eight million (one in four properties) by 2050.

Caroline Douglass, executive director of floods and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said: “Flooding has a devastating impact on communities across the country and will continue to worsen as extreme weather is caused by our changing climate.

“Our teams and partners have worked to deliver another 151 flood schemes that are vitally needed across the country – and are ready to take action to protect people and homes this winter.

“We will continue to work with the government to deliver its long-term flood investment programme, ensuring the most vulnerable communities get the protection they need.”

Among the 151 completed schemes was the Pevensey Bay Sea Defences in East Sussex, which aims to better protect 3,225 properties.

The Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point Beach Management scheme in Lincolnshire, which aims to better protected 2,904 local properties, was also completed, as was the Cockett Wick seawall improvement scheme in Jaywick, which is better protecting 1,526 properties.

And in July, work finished on the £75 million Canvey Island Flood Defence Scheme, which renewed three kilometres of tidal defences in Essex to better protect more than 6,000 properties for the next 50 years.

More widely, the Government has promised £7.9 billion in flood defences from 2026 to 2036, bringing the total to more than £10.5 billion over the 12 years from 2024.

Ministers say the investment is set to benefit more than 890,000 properties, protecting businesses, safeguarding farmland and allowing the Government to push ahead with its plans to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Our huge £10.5 billion investment into new flood defences will protect more people from the devastation of flooding.

“It will also help our towns and cities to prosper by driving forward economic growth, creating new jobs and building new homes for future generations.”