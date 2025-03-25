Shipping emissions to be cut by 30% by 2030, Government pledges
Larger vessels such as tankers and cruises, which cause the most pollution, will be expected to decarbonise first under the plan.
Shipping emissions are to be cut by 30% by 2030, the Government has pledged as part of a new maritime net zero strategy.
Larger vessels such as tankers and cruises, which cause the most pollution, will be expected to decarbonise first under the plan, the Department for Transport said.
The new Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy sets out a path to reaching net zero by 2050 by reducing greenhouse gas emissions first by 30% by 2030 and then 80% by 2040 before meeting the final target.
As part of the plan, the shipping sector will be brought under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, meaning operators of the worst-polluting will pay more for their greenhouse gas emissions.
Maritime minister Mike Kane will launch the strategy in Portsmouth on Tuesday.
He said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face today. Working together with industry and international partners, we are driving down emissions in every corner of the economy.
“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re committed to making the UK a green energy superpower, and our Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy will help us build a cleaner, more resilient maritime nation.”
Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said the announcement was an opportunity for Government and industry to “work together on shared goals”.
“We look forward to a continued close partnership built on common aims,” he said.
Anna Krajinska, UK director at Transport & Environment (T&E), welcomed the commitment but warned targets must be matched by “robust policy measures”.
“T&E welcomes the Government’s commitment to reduce shipping emissions by 30% by 2030, 80% by 2040 and net zero by 2050. It is crucial that ambitious targets are coupled with robust policy measures to slash the UK’s domestic and international shipping emissions without delay,” she said.