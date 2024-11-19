Government launches competition to find AI solutions to boost UK clean energy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A competition to find innovative new solutions to how artificial intelligence can be used to help boost clean energy has been opened by the Government.

As part of a new round within the existing Manchester Prize – a competition to find new AI innovations – academics, start-ups, entrepreneurs and others are being encouraged to apply for funding to develop solutions to help decarbonise the UK’s energy grid.

It comes as global leaders gather in Azerbaijan for the Cop29 UN Climate Change Conference.

As part of the competition, the Government will back up to 10 solutions with £100,000, with a panel of judges then whittling it down to one winner, who will receive a £1 million grand prize to further support their innovation.

AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society Feryal Clark, minister for AI

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said: “AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society.

“AI is already having a positive impact on so many aspects of our lives, but there’s much more waiting to be tapped into.

“The second round of the Manchester Prize will bring brilliant British innovation to bear to deliver a clean, secure energy future for the UK. Whether in energy, healthcare, or beyond, we’re backing AI innovations to deliver real and lasting change across the country.”

Professor Paul Monks, chief scientific adviser at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “The greatest long-term challenge we face is the climate and nature crisis: that’s why we have our world-leading targets to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

“We need an ambitious approach to using artificial intelligence across the development, engineering and operation of our energy systems and so I am pleased to see the Manchester Prize recognising that with its dedicated new round on decarbonisation.”