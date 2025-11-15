Thousands march in Glasgow for ‘biggest climate rally since Cop26’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people marched to protest against the climate crisis in Glasgow’s biggest environmental rally since Cop26 four years ago.

Demonstrators, including many children, gathered on Glasgow Green in the city’s east end, before marching through the city centre on Saturday, to mark a day of global action while Cop30 is taking place in Brazil.

A banner leading the march read “a better world is possible”, and Extinction Rebellion campaigners marched with a portable sound system.

A choir sang Christmas carols, with the lyrics changed to object against the Rosebank oil field, west of the Shetland isles.

Friends Of The Earth Scotland, which organised the demonstration, said it was the “biggest climate march in Glasgow since the UN climate conference in 2021”, and thousands of people attended.

An activist wearing a Donald Trump mask carried a placard reading “it’s capitalism, ya eejits”, while a group of children chanted “Stop Rosebank, the planet is for everyone” as they marched through the city centre.

Many protesters carried Palestinian flags to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, and grassroots organisations involved included the Climate and Migrant Justice Organising Group and the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee.

Father-of-two Ben Williams, 36, attended with his two daughters, aged six and three.

The university worker, who lives in Glasgow, said he hoped politicians would listen.

Mr Williams said: “I have come today to show my children about activism and support in numbers. They enjoy going to protests.

“I’m hoping this will make politicians listen.”

Emma Henry, 41, who lives in Glasgow, said: “I came today because this is so important.

“I feel so helpless about what is happening with the climate crisis, it is terrible.

“It is good to be together at a time which is so isolated and divided.”

Speakers at the rally included leading STUC deputy secretary Dave Moxham, chief executive of the Poverty Alliance Peter Kelly, as well as local transport and migrant justice campaigners from Glasgow.

Friends Of The Earth Scotland head of campaigns Caroline Rance said: “People came out in huge numbers to demand that better world we know is possible.

“There is energy and enthusiasm to make transformative change happen, all it requires is the political will.

“Public concern about climate breakdown remains really high and people recognise that the challenges our communities face from Palestine to the Amazon are deeply connected.

“The same systems that devalue life, destroy our environment and prioritise profit are harming people everywhere.

“Positive climate action will improve lives in Scotland, tackling poverty by ensuring every home is well insulated, bus services are reliable and affordable and the energy transition is creating decent green jobs in communities.”

Nick Cullen of the Climate and Migrant Justice Organising Group said: “We joined this march because we must stand together against the deepening hostile environment, far right violence, and the erosion of climate action.

“Today showed that in these challenging times, our communities are stronger and more powerful when we come together.”

John Hilley, of the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee in Glasgow said: “Genocide and ecocide are part of the same assault on people and planet.

“We must act together and with urgency against the same corporate and political forces behind those existential threats.

“We marched with thousands of people today and will continue to work in every cooperative way possible to end the slaughter of Gaza and protect our cherished earth.”