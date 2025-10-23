Public facing multiple environmental threats in local areas, analysis finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Communities in England are facing increased flood risks, air pollution and sewage leaks in their area, an analysis of constituency-level data suggests.

Researchers from campaign group Friends of the Earth examined the latest data from various official sources, including Government figures, the National Audit Office, Natural England and the Environment Agency.

They found that millions of people are now living in the shadow of multiple environmental threats in their local areas.

Boston and Skegness, the East Midlands constituency represented by deputy reform leader Richard Tice who has opposed climate action, is the most at risk of floods nationwide, according to their findings.

Here, more than 90% of homes are at risk from flooding, the figures show.

Meanwhile, 47 of the 50 worst areas in the country for air pollution are represented by Labour MPs.

The two constituencies in England with most hours of sewage overflows are both Conservative seats in Devon.

Elsewhere, the same eight constituencies appeared in both the top 20 for the least amount of green space and for extreme heat, seven of which were in London.

The analysis comes ahead of the release of the UK Government’s next climate plan.

The carbon budget delivery plan, set to be published next week, will outline climate policies for the period of 2033 to 2037 as part of ensuring the UK stays on track to cut net emissions to zero by 2050.

Friends of the Earth is calling for the plan to include measures that will drive down bills, better insulate people’s homes and create new green jobs.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

“Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

“Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk.”

Beyond the carbon budget delivery plan, the campaign group urged the Government to do more for nature by taking a zero-tolerance approach to polluters of rivers and coasts.

Other notable findings from the analysis include those for the Lincolnshire constituency of South Holland and the Deepings, which has the lowest tree cover in England at 2.2% and where more than 70% of homes are currently threatened by flooding.

Hull is among the cities most exposed to flooding, with three-quarters of homes in the Hull North & Cottingham and Hull East constituencies at risk, according to the analysis.

The researchers also found that every single neighbourhood in more than 90% of constituencies in England has unsafe levels of air pollution.

Some 59 constituencies have neighbourhoods with air pollution which is more than double that of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines – 11 of which are in London, their analysis suggests.

Constituencies represented by Tory MPs Geoffrey Cox and Mel Stride in Devon were found to have recorded the most hours of raw sewage overflows in England, with more than 70,000 spill hours during 2024.

Meanwhile, Cumbria constituencies Penrith and Solway, and Westmorland and Lonsdale, also ranked highly, the researchers said.

Eight Liberal Democrats representing constituencies were found to be in the top 20 for hours of sewage overflows.

Elsewhere, all of London’s 1,002 neighbourhoods are classified as high risk for extreme heat, the analysis found, including all neighbourhoods in the constituencies of Tottenham and Birmingham Ladywood.

PA has contacted the Energy Department (Desnz) for comment.