Call for fair, ambitious climate plan as UK emissions-cutting targets at risk

The UK’s world-leading climate law has had a “transformative” effect on fighting global warming, but progress is now at risk, a report warns.

In a report launched to mark the 16th anniversary of the UK’s world-first Climate Change Act, campaign group Friends of the Earth warns the political consensus around climate action is unravelling, even as business leaders say it drives economic growth.

After what Friends of the Earth describes as “climate delays and U-turns” by the last government, the UK is off track to meet targets under the Act to cut emissions in the 2030s, and to achieve an international pledge to slash the pollution driving rising temperatures by 68% by 2030.

And while the Labour Government has positioned itself as a climate leader, analysis by the green group suggests that, since the general election, there has been limited delivery on the 10 urgent asks by the independent advisory Climate Change Committee to get the UK back on track.

With climate action plans by the previous government being judged unlawful, and a new plan required by May 2025, Friends of the Earth is urging ministers to set out a credible and fair new plan for climate action.

It must fairly finance action from a local to international level; ensure everyone can live in warm homes with clean, cheap energy; deliver affordable reliable public transport for all; and help people find good green jobs, particularly for sectors and areas at risk of being left behind, the group says.

After a campaign led by Friends of the Earth, the Climate Change Act became law in November 2008 with near-unanimous cross-party political support, requiring the UK to cut its emissions by 80% by 2050, which has now been updated to 100% or net zero.

The Friends of the Earth report shows that, in the 15 years from the Act becoming law to 2023, emissions have fallen 41%, compared with only 16% in the 15 years before the law was passed.

But progress stalled under the government led by Rishi Sunak, while new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has expressed scepticism over net zero, it says.

And the report warns that the new Labour Government has only fully put in place measures to meet one of the 10 priority recommendations for this year, on renewable power auctions, and partly in place for four, such as lifting planning barriers to heat pumps and wind, and reversing policy rollbacks.

That is despite business leaders saying the climate targets provide certainty for investment and driving growth and innovation.

The plan which this new Government must produce has to show clearly how we reach net zero by 2050 and put us back on-track to meeting legally binding commitments Lord Deben

Former Climate Change Committee chairman Lord Deben said the Climate Change Act has forced ministers to pay more attention to this “existential issue”, but “substandard” plans were produced by the previous government.

“The plan which this new Government must produce has to show clearly how we reach net zero by 2050 and put us back on track to meeting legally binding commitments,” he said.

“If it fails to do so, the negative implications for the international climate regime and for business confidence will be severe.”

Friends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross said following domestic political setbacks and an escalating climate crisis, the UK Government urgently needs to show real leadership.

“Keir Starmer’s pledge to cut UK emissions by 81% by 2035 was a welcome move towards rebuilding this country’s tarnished reputation. Now we need an ambitious climate action plan to ensure this target is met in a way that ensure everyone benefits from a fair transition to a zero-carbon economy,” he said.

“This will also boost energy security, lower bills and give businesses the confidence to invest in the green economy and create new jobs.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Climate action is critical for national security, which is why our mission for clean power will provide homegrown energy, protect billpayers and boost the UK’s energy independence.

“Our ambitious and pragmatic new target to reduce emissions by 81% by 2035 builds on the legacy of the Climate Change Act, supporting the UK’s mission for growth and helping to attract further investment and jobs in low carbon technologies.

“In the last five months, we have swept away barriers to onshore wind, consented more than 2GW of solar, launched publicly owned Great British Energy, and delivered a record renewables auction, securing enough clean power to supply the equivalent of 11 million homes.”