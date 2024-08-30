Colony of invasive red dwarf honeybees spotted in Europe for first time

Support truly

An invasive species of honeybees has established a colony in Europe for the first time, raising alarm among scientists and conservationists.

The red dwarf honeybee, Apis florea, is native to parts of Asia but was discovered in Malta, the first sighting of its kind on European soil.

Researchers say this unexpected arrival is concerning and could potentially impact the region’s native bee populations and broader ecosystems.

Apis florea has been slowly expanding its territory from Asia to the Middle East and north-east Africa over recent years. “The species ’adaptability is well documented and reflected in its native distribution area which covers different climatic environments and habitats,” researchers say in the study.

It had never been reported in Europe, however, until now. The colony, consisting of more than 2,000 adult bees, was discovered on a tree branch in Malta, according to a study published in the Journal of Apicultural Research.

DNA testing confirmed the species, and the colony was quickly removed and destroyed to prevent further spread. However, researchers fear that some bees may have already left the hive to start new colonies elsewhere.

Map of Malta, the main island of the Maltese archipelago, with the location where the bee colony was found ( Journal of Apicultural Research/Taylor & Francis Group )

The proximity of the colony to Malta’s major cargo hub, Birżebbuġa freeport, suggests that the bees may have arrived via a commercial vessel.

“It is concerning that Apis florea has been found in Malta,” Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex, told the Guardian.

“Apis florea is likely to compete for pollen and nectar with our native pollinators, a group of insects that are already in decline. It is also very likely that these bees will be carrying multiple diseases which European bees may have little resistance to.”

The introduction of a non-native species like Apis florea could have significant ecological consequences. Native pollinators are already struggling due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and rising temperatures because of the climate crisis.

The spread of Apis florea to Europe is not an isolated incident. Around the world, the movement of species into new territories is becoming more common, often driven by human activities and climate crisis.

As global temperatures rise, species are expanding their ranges to adapt to new conditions. Warmer temperatures can create more favourable environments for species that would otherwise be confined to certain regions.