No timeline yet for clearing illegal waste mountain, Environment Agency says

The safety of residents near a mountain of illegal waste in Oxfordshire remains “our top priority”, the Environment Agency said as it outlined how it was securing, monitoring and managing the site.

Work is continuing to look at options for removing and disposing of the 150-metre long illegal waste tip in Kidlington, the Environment Agency (EA) said, although it could not give a timeline for when it would be cleared.

The vast illegal tip, in a field alongside the A34 and just metres from the River Cherwell, has provoked widespread outrage and has been declared a “critical incident” by the EA.

The agency found significant amounts of what is thought to be household and commercial waste including shredded paper, card and plastic when it first attended the scene in early July, and issued a cease and desist letter to stop further tipping.

When officers became aware of more dumping in October, the EA applied for and secured a court order to close down the site.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man from the Guildford area was arrested as part of the investigation into the waste dump.

In an update on Thursday, Environment Agency said the waste pile was around 10 metres from the River Cherwell at its closest point.

But because of the potential for heavy rainfall or rising floodwaters to cause waste to enter the river, staff were installing large sandbags to to reduce the risk of pollution.

Firefighters have also checked the waste pile for hotspots that could lead to a fire breaking out, while the site has been secured with fencing and 24-hour security to prevent entry to the active crime scene.

Specialist EA teams remain on the ground, continuing to monitor risks to the River Cherwell and environmental impacts, and taking action where needed, the agency said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously said he was “appalled” by the scene and the regulator should use all its powers to get on with the clean-up as fast as possible.

In its latest update, the EA said work continued with partners to look at options for clearing the waste, which it said would be done in a safe and managed way to prevent further damage and minimise risk to the environment.

“While we cannot give a timeline for this work, we ask the public to remain patient whilst the necessary steps are put in place, in the knowledge that all partners are working together to manage the current risk,” the agency said.

Anna Burns, the EA’s area director for the Thames, said: “The Environment Agency and local partners are taking decisive action to ensure the community and environment are protected from the illegal waste dump in Kidlington.

“Additional security measures, new protective barriers to prevent waste entering the River Cherwell, and enhanced monitoring efforts are all being carried out.

“As ever the safety of residents remains our top priority.”

An Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Earlier this week, with support from our partners at Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, we checked the waste pile for any hot spots that could lead to a fire breaking out.

“Our team also visited the site to see how we could get in quickly if we need to respond in an emergency.

“Keeping our firefighters and the local community safe is central to our planning as we continue to monitor the risk of this illegal waste site.”

Councillor Judy Roberts, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for place, environment and climate action, said that in recent days the council had closed all the footpaths surrounding the site and worked with the EA to engage 24-hour security while investigations continued.

“Everybody is determined to bring the culprits for this disgraceful act to justice and to reassure the public that we are working hard to move this issue forward,” she said.