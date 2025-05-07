Drought risk warning issued after England’s driest start to spring since 1956

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England is facing the risk of summer drought after the driest start to spring in 69 years has led to low reservoir levels, struggling crops and wildfires.

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned there is a “medium” risk of summer drought without sustained rainfall, and urged water companies to do more to cut leakages and help customers save water.

While there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead, the regulator warned.

The EA’s deputy director of water Richard Thompson – who chaired a meeting of the national drought group on Wednesday for ministers, senior officials, water companies and other groups – said despite record wet conditions in the past two years, recent dry weather now meant drought was a “possibility”.

He said: “The changing climate means we will see more summer droughts in the coming decades.

“The last two years were some of the wettest on record for England but drier conditions at the start of this year mean a drought is a possibility and we need to be prepared.

“It’s heartening to see more people looking to reduce their water use and we expect water companies to do more to cut leakage and roll out smart meters.”

The warning comes after England saw its driest start to spring in March and April since 1956, with half the expected rainfall in April and only a quarter of the long-term average in March, Met Office figures show.

Across England, reservoirs are 84% full – below the 90% levels seen at the end of April in the 2022 drought year.

The issue is particularly acute in the north of England, where reservoir levels are either notably low or exceptionally low across the North East and North West, which have had their driest start to the year since 1929.

While chalk groundwater levels are in generally a good position, river flows are below normal or lower for this time of year across northern and central England.

Farmers have had to start irrigating crops early, with more pressure on their onsite storage reservoirs, and wildfires have been seen in areas including Cumbria, Derbyshire and Dorset due to dry vegetation, the Environment Agency said.

The regulator said it was closely monitoring implementation of water companies’ dry weather plans, working with farmers to help plan irrigation, and preparing advice to the public on small steps they can take to reduce water use.

The UK’s weather has see-sawed between extremes in recent years, ranging from droughts and record-breaking heat to heavy rainfall and flooding.

During the heatwave of July 2022 – during the hottest year on record for the UK – temperatures reached 40C for the first time anywhere in the country, hitting 40.3C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Persistent dry spells led to many areas being declared officially in drought, with England seeing its seventh driest summer on record and south-east England its fourth driest.

But there was a marked change in 2023, with enough rain to make it England’s fourth wettest year since Met Office data began, as well as the UK’s seventh, despite very warm temperatures including the longest-ever September heatwave.

Further heavy rain the following year meant England recorded the wettest 12-month period ending in September since 1871, according to the Environment Agency.

The weather has since tilted back towards very dry conditions, with below-average UK rainfall every month so far in 2025 as well as the sixth driest March for England on record.

National Farmers’ Union vice president Rachel Hallos said the situation on the ground remained variable across farming sectors, but farmers in some parts of the country had started to irrigate crops much earlier than normal.

Urging the Government to recognise water for food production, she added: “The extreme weather patterns we have experienced over the past few years is impacting our ability to feed the nation.

“This should include access to water in times of shortage to be secured through planning policies that support on-farm water storage, investment in water-use efficiency on farm, and innovation in more water efficient crops and farming systems.”

Jenna Hegarty, head of policy at the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said the conditions this spring underscored the need to adapt to the already changing climate.

Nature-friendly farming, with measures to restore soil health, increase natural shade and shelter on farms, and reduce chemical use could make farms more resilient to climate impacts, she said.

“Many farmers are already leading the way, but we urgently need more support to scale up nature-friendly and climate-smart farming,” she urged.

“From improved climate-resilient infrastructure, such as new reservoirs, to increased funding that allows farmers to share knowledge and best practice, Government leadership is essential to drive this transition.”

Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “Our water infrastructure is crumbling after years of under-investment.

“Water companies must go further and faster to cut leaks and build the infrastructure needed to secure our water supply.”

The water companies’ five-year settlement with regulator Ofwat has pushed up consumer bills to help pay for £104 billion of investment in water supplies, including plans for nine new reservoirs.