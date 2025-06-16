England faces ‘huge’ water shortages of 5bn litres a day by 2055, officials warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England faces public water shortages of five billion litres a day by 2055 without urgent action to cut leaks, curb use and build new reservoirs, officials have warned.

Without efforts to curb the water deficit, there is a likelihood of environmental damage, restricted economic growth, interruptions to supplies and a lack of resilience in areas such as energy and food production, the Environment Agency said.

Climate change, a growing population and environmental pressures could lead to the shortfall of nearly five billion litres a day in public water supplies – the equivalent to a third of the country’s current daily use, or enough to fill Wembley Stadium four-and-a-half times over each day.

The Environment Agency also warned that the wider economy faces a further deficit of one billion litres a day, with growing demand from the energy sector, food production and businesses such as water-intensive data centres.

The highly populated south east region of England faces the biggest shortfall, with an estimated extra two billion litres of water a day needed between 2030 and 2055.

Some 60% of the shortfall needs to come from water companies managing demand for water from households and businesses, and halving the amount of water lost to leaks, the EA warned.

The rest would come from boosting supplies, such as building new reservoirs, desalination plants which turn seawater into drinking water, and schemes that can transfer water from wetter parts of the country to drier areas.

But with those kind of projects taking years to come online, initially some 80% of water shortfalls need to be met by reducing demand and tackling leaks, the agency said.

The warning comes in the Environment Agency’s national framework for water resources, published every five years and setting out the actions needed by utilities, regulators and businesses and the public to manage under-pressure resources.

The EA warns that the population of England is set to increase by eight million by 2055, increasing demand for water for everything from washing and appliances to leisure activities on golf courses and sports pitches.

Climate change is likely to reduce the amount of available water, with hotter, drier summers limiting resources and increasing demand from households, while at the same time the amount taken from rivers and groundwater will need to be reduced to protect wildlife and the environment.

The warning comes in the wake of England’s hottest spring on record, and the country’s driest for more than 100 years, with the North West and Yorkshire in drought, some reservoirs at extremely low levels, farmers struggling to grow crops and households facing the prospect of hosepipe bans.

The Environment Agency warned it was “vital” water companies delivered on their commitments to reduce leakage by 17% in the next five years and by 50% by 2050.

The EA wants to see a rollout of smart meters, including upgrading existing standard meters, which the agency said would help households reduce their water use, enable companies to target efforts to curb demand and spot leaks – while also taking steps to protect vulnerable customers.

And the agency said it would continue to work with the Government on a mandatory efficiency labelling scheme for appliances such as dishwashers, toilets and showers.

The EA also said there were small steps the public can take, such as shortening showers, turning off taps when brushing teeth, using full loads for dishwashers and washing machines, collecting water for garden use and deleting old emails to reduce pressure on data centre servers.

Emerging industries such as data centres and hydrogen production, which use large amounts of water for cooling systems, need to look at more options for using recycled water rather than public water supplies to meet their needs, the EA said.

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth

Shorten time spent in the shower

Delete old emails to reduce pressure on data centres

Ensure full loads for dishwashers and washing machines

Catch rainwater for garden use

The report estimates that the water needs for carbon capture and storage technology, used to store greenhouse gas emissions from power stations or industry deep underground, and hydrogen production alone will amount to 767 million litres a day by 2050.

Navigation of waterways, leisure facilities and the chemicals industry all put demands on water resources, while there is the potential for “new large demand” as new data centres are built, the report said.

Environment Agency chairman Alan Lovell said: “The nation’s water resources are under huge and steadily increasing pressure.

“This deficit threatens not only the water from your tap but also economic growth and food production.

“Taking water unsustainably from the environment will have a disastrous impact on our rivers and wildlife.

“We need to tackle these challenges head on and strengthen work on co-ordinated action to preserve this precious resource and our current way of life.”

The Government says it has secured £104 billion in private sector spending in water company infrastructure over the next five years, including £8 billion committed to boost water supply and manage demand, and is stepping in to speed up the construction of a series of major reservoirs.

But consumers have reacted angrily to rising bills in the face of polluted rivers, lakes and seas, shareholder payouts and executive bonuses.